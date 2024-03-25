Mushrooms have gradually become a common part of the diet of many Indians. This nutrient-rich ingredient is especially popular as a vegetarian alternative to meat (and one that is not paneer, tofu or potato). Several recipes swap paneer or chicken for mushroom to give dishes a unique twist. Whether you've loved mushrooms for a long time or are just beginning to cook with them, there's a special recipe you need to try. This easy Mushroom recipe is packed with Indian flavours you'll find hard to resist. It is sure to make your meal a memorable one!





Moreover, you can make this Mushroom Masala in a pressure cooker - no baking or stir-frying required! We came across this yummy recipe on the YouTube channel, 'Cook With Parul'.

How To Cook Mushrooms In A Pressure Cooker? Desi-Style Mushroom Masala Recipe

Take medium-sized button mushrooms and clean them thoroughly. Trim the stems of the mushrooms slightly and cut each in halves or quarters. Collect all the mushroom pieces in a large bowl. Add salt to taste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and sabzi masala. Add ginger garlic paste, curds and chopped coriander to the mushrooms. Mix all the ingredients well. Cover the bowl and allow the mushrooms to marinate for around 10 minutes. In the meantime, heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Add whole spices such as bay leaf, black and green cardamoms, a cinnamon stick and cloves. Add cumin seeds and let the spices sizzle. Lower the heat and add roughly chopped onions. Saute them lightly. Next, add garlic cloves, green chillies and chopped ginger. Mix and roast the ingredients together. Add more spices: red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Add roughly chopped tomatoes to the cooker mixture, along with salt to taste. Mix well. Add 1 cup of water and stir it in. Cover the cooker with its lid and keep track of two whistles on medium flame. Later, open the cooker and gently mix the prepared gravy masala. Finally, add the marinated mushroom pieces to the cooker and combine them with the gravy base. Top the dish with butter and kasoori methi. Mix some water to adjust the thickness of the gravy. Cover the vessel and again allow the dish to cook for two whistles on medium flame.

Enjoy this desi-style Mushroom Masala hot with rotis, parathas or rice.





