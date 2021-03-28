If you have to impress your guests, serve them a mutton dish and there won't be any complaint. The red meat offers a delectable blend of richness, diversity and flavours that makes every dish stellar. Tender, juicy mutton cooked in a pool of spicy gravy for an Indian fare is something that every non-vegetarian loves. Mutton gravy is a staple of non-vegetarian Indian cuisine. But if you want something different for your main meal, mutton kadhai is a great option.

Don't we all love a generous serving of chicken kadhai? Chicken cooked with capsicum in a dense spicy gravy gives us an experience like no other. Expect mutton kadhai to do the same for you. In fact, for those who prefer mutton over chicken in general, mutton kadhai is a must-try.

How To Cook Mutton Kadhai I Mutton Kadhai Recipe

Just like kadhai chicken, mutton kadhai is also very easy to make.

Click here to view the full recipe of mutton kadhai with detailed ingredients and cooking steps.

To make this rich mutton dish, first saute onions with a range of spices like bay leaf, cumin, ginger, garlic, garam masala, coriander powder and turmeric powder. The key to making a good Indian-style non-veg dish is to add lots of spices that meld to ooze a burst of flavours.

When the spices are sauteed and let out their overwhelming aroma, add mutton pieces and cook till translucent. Add water for it to cook. Then add tomatoes and let it simmer till the fat separates from the meat. And that's it. Just garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot!

This mutton kadhai will go perfectly with roomali roti. But you can choose to have it with plain roti, paratha, naan or rice too. Do try this delicious mutton kadhai recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

