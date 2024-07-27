For mutton lovers, go-to dishes are usually mutton curry, mutton kebab, or mutton biryani. However, have you ever tried mutton popcorn? Yes, a snack like that exists, and it's all things delicious. They are just as easy to eat as regular popcorn and equally addictive. Whether you wish to binge on them while watching a movie or serve them to your guests at a dinner party, they make for the ideal snack for any occasion. As the weekend is almost here, we suggest you try making them at home. Trust us, you're going to fall in love with them at the very first bite. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this mutton snack is all about:

What Is Mutton Popcorn?

Mutton popcorn is unlike any other mutton snack you've had before. To make them, boneless mutton pieces are coated in masalas and then deep-fried, giving them a super crispy texture. This snack is slightly spicy in flavour due to the addition of Kashmiri red chilli powder. Lemon juice helps add a hint of tanginess to them. Moreover, they are incredibly easy to make and will be ready in just under 20 minutes.

What To Serve With Mutton Popcorn?

Mutton popcorn tastes great on its own. However, if you wish to pair them with an accompaniment, opt for any dip of your choice. Whether you prefer a creamy dip or a spicy one, they both will complement your mutton popcorn quite well.

Mutton Popcorn Recipe | How To Make Mutton Popcorn At Home:

Mutton popcorn is an easy-to-make recipe at home. The recipe for this delicious mutton snack was shared by the Instagram page @recipesbypooh. To make it, start by coating boneless mutton pieces with turmeric powder and salt. Pressure cook them for up to 3 whistles. Next, add buttermilk, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, and Kashmiri red chilli powder to a bowl. Add the mutton pieces to it and allow them to soak for some time. For the coating, mix maida, corn flour, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, red chilli powder, black pepper, baking powder, and oregano. Toss the mutton pieces in it and deep-fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Your mutton popcorn is ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

It looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making them at home this weekend and impress your family with your culinary skills.