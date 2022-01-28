Finally, the sweet pleasure of the weekend is right around the corner! After a long week filled with work and deadlines, we can't help but be excited for a break. It is why we like to go out, meet our friends and family, and visit restaurants. But the current situation doesn't allow us the luxury of going out. So, what to do then? Most of us like to find simple pleasures at home, by trying out new and delicious recipes or munching on snacks while binge-watching our favourite TV shows. If you like to indulge in these two activities, then we have a list of popcorn snacks that shall elevate your snacking experience. These snacks guarantee you crispiness and deliciousness!





Here Are 5 Popcorn Snack Recipes To Choose From:

1.Paneer Popcorn

Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian variation of classic chicken popcorn. You don't need to do a lot of preparation to make paneer popcorn; all you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter and fry it! The result of this recipe will give a juicy and crunchy snack that is perfect for all occasions.

2.Chicken Popcorn

Bite-sized chicken popcorns are just perfect as appetisers for a dinner party - full of spices, chillies and fried to perfection. Chicken popcorn is a finger snack that you can easily prepare at home for kids or a party. This is a scrumptious snack that wins the heart of all people!





3.Sooji Popcorn

It's the ultimate popcorn crossover! Popcorn kernels are bathed in a batter of milk, sooji and oregano and then deep-fried to give this snack. This snack has the surprise of double crunch as it is crunchy on the inside and crunchy on the outside too!





4.Popcorn Shrimp

If you are a big fan of seafood, especially prawns, then this popcorn shrimp will be the ideal snack for you! in this recipe, prawns are marinated in eggs, cream and seasoning, then coated with flour and cornflakes, and then deep-fried to a crisp.





5. Popcorn Crusted Fish Fingers

Fish fingers are the go-to finger food for almost any party as it is one snack that all non-vegetarians enjoy with equal love. This fish finger recipe has a crunchy twist, and is coated with popcorns! Yes, you read it right! The marinated fish is covered in popcorn and deep-fried.





