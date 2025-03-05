If you love non-vegetarian food, kebabs are probably high on your list, right next to chicken and mutton curry. There is something about spicy, smoky kebabs cooked in a tandoor that makes them irresistible. Popular across North India, kebabs are a go-to snack for parties, weddings, festivals, and special occasions. While they have roots in Mughlai cuisine, they have evolved over time, with versions made from paneer, lentils, and even vegetables. One recipe that stands out is the Mutton Shami Kebab. This flavour-packed, melt-in-your-mouth kebab is best served with green chutney and onion rings.





What Goes Into A Shami Kebab?

Mutton Shami Kebab is made from a finely ground mixture of mutton and chana dal. The blend of meat and lentils is shaped into round patties and pan-fried until golden brown. Whole spices add depth and enhance the aroma.

Shami Kebab vs Galouti Kebab: What Is The Difference?

Both are Mughlai delicacies, but they are made differently. Shami Kebab uses chana dal and is fried, while Galouti Kebab includes raw papaya, eggs, and gram flour for a softer texture. Galouti Kebabs are slow-cooked on a pan, giving them a signature melt-in-the-mouth feel.

How To Make Mutton Shami Kebab At Home

1. Soak The Chana Dal: Start by soaking chana dal for at least 30 minutes. This step is crucial because dal acts as the binding agent for the kebabs.





2. Use Whole Spices For Maximum Flavour: Heat ghee in a pressure cooker and add whole spices like cinnamon, mace, cloves, bay leaf, green cardamoms, black peppercorns, and brown cardamom. Let them sizzle to release their aroma.





3. Add The Mutton Keema At The Right Time: Once the spices are fragrant, add mutton keema. Season it with salt and red chilli powder, mix well, and cook for a minute to let the flavours blend.





4. Time To Add The Chana Dal: Now, add the soaked chana dal along with a cup of water. Stir well so that the dal soaks up all the flavours.





5. Cook The Mutton To Perfection: Pressure cook the mixture until the mutton is tender. After one or two whistles, open the lid and check for excess water. If needed, cook further until the mixture is dry.





6. Make The Perfect Paste: Grind everything into a smooth paste, then refrigerate it for 30 minutes. This helps firm up the mixture. Before shaping the kebabs, mix in finely chopped onions, green chillies, and a dash of lime juice for extra zing.





Want to try more kebab recipes? Click here for a full list of delicious kebab ideas. For the complete Mutton Shami Kebab recipe, click here.