Vada is a dish that South Indians feel extremely passionate about. Crispy golden-brown vada dipped inside a bowl of sambar paired with spicy and zingy chutneys makes for a lip-smacking treat. The ubiquitous Medu Vada has lent itself to many different variations since the time it was invented; for example, chana dal vada, urad dal, parippu vada, papadam vada and more. So, today, we bring you one more vada recipe that you can easily make at home and pair it with anything you like! Mutton vadai, this meaty treat is a delight for non-vegetarian food lovers.





As the name suggests, this vadai recipe is made with minced mutton (keema) along with a host of spices and fried until golden to perfection. Crispy from outside and melt-in-mouth from inside, this vadai recipe makes for a super tempting evening meal. Pair it up with a cup of filter coffee and you are in for a south Indian treat within a matter of minutes. We hear you, already slurping! So, without much ado, let's learn how to make it at home.

South Indian-Style Mutton Vadai Recipe: How To Make South Indian-Style Mutton Vadai:

To begin with the recipe, take a bowl, mix saunf, chana dal, cumin seeds and green chillies in it. Now, add water to the bowl and soak the dal for about 30-45 mins. After that, drain the excess water. In a grinder, grind the dal into a coarse paste.

Now, take another bowl, add mutton keema, besan along with salt, red chilli powder, chopped coriander leaves, heeng and garam masala. For the complete recipe, click here.





For more South Indian vadai recipes, click here.





Now you know the drill, try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. For more such recipes, stay tuned! Happy Weekend, everyone!



