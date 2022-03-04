The Indian subcontinent is gifted with a bustling gastronomic landscape. Each state and region have its own unique taste, different cooking style, and yet we are united with a list of similar dishes whose love brings us together as one. One of these food items that are vastly different in every other state but still manage to sate the common craving for something crispy and savoury is - vada. From the South Indian medu vada which is considered a savoury cousin of the doughnut to the super spicy Mirchi vada from the fiery state of Rajasthan, India has a flavourful platter to offer even if we were to limit the varieties of this single dish. You might already have a collection of crunchy and delicious snacks to make for tea time, and to that, you can add these regional vada recipes that are sure to be a hit. Get the taste of India, one regional vada at a time!

7 Regional Vada Recipes For A Quick Evening Snack:

1. Medu Vada:

Let's start the list with the iconic vada without which the south Indian cuisine cannot be complete. Originally made with a lentil paste, today you can make quicker and easier medu vada with poha, suji and bread too. But even with these variations, the classic Medu Vada has a vast fan following. Here is the recipe for the classic medu vada.

Medu vada is a famous south Indian fried snack.

2. Batata Vada:

A specialty from Mumbai, the batata vada is a constant companion that you will find throughout the state of Maharashtra. There are plenty of new versions of this snack but nothing beats the classic one. It is made by mixing together mashed potatoes, dipping them in a besan batter, and serving with fried green chilies and garlic chutney. Click here for the recipe.

3. Paunk Na Vada:

Paunk is a Gujarati specialty which is also called ponk. They are small green coloured delights prepared from roasted jowar grains blended with other seasonings. For this delicious recipe, the paunk is mixed with besan, yogurt, and spices that add an extra zing to the taste of these vadas. Click here for the recipe.

4. Parippu Vada:

One of the most popular tea-time snacks of Kerala, masala or parippu vada can be called a crunchier version of the classic medu vada. Typical masala vada or parippu vada is made with tur dal but many versions of it, found in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, also add dill leaves or spinach for a distinctive flavour. Click here for the recipe.





Parippu vada is a crunchier version of the classic medu vada.

5. Mirchi Vada:

This is a popular street snack of Rajasthan also known as Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada. Green peppers are stuffed with a masala aloo filling and are deep-fried. Serve with tangy tomato chutney or white bread, this is a fiery and filling snack that you must try. Click here for the recipe.

6. Moong Dal Vada:

A famous street style vada from North India majorly found in Delhi, this moong dal vada is a recipe that you should definitely try. Made with soaked moong dal, the vadas have an easy recipe and a delicious flavour. It also makes a good dish for when you have unexpected guests and want to whip up a quick snack. Click here for the recipe.





7. Sabudana Vada:

Originally from Maharashtra, Sabudana vada has become a famous recipe throughout the nation. Sabudana vada is now a common dish to be included in festive meals, fasting rituals and on other days too. It is made by mixing boiled potatoes and sabudana together; here is how you can make this delicacy at home.

Sabudana vada is loved by all.

So, the next time you are confused about what to prepare for the evening tea, try one of these regional delicious vadas.