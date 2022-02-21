If you have been surfing on the internet, then you must have heard of the famous Turkish ice cream! While this ice cream hasn't get gained fame for its taste, it has become popular for its unique style of serving. Videos of Turkish ice cream vendors playing around with the customer and their ice cream cones have gone viral over the year. A street vendor, inspired by the Turkish ice-cream videos, decided to add his own desi twist to this trend. He combined India's love for entertainment and chai, by starting a unique tea selling shop where he plays around with customers while he serves the chai! Don't believe us? Take a look:











In the video, first, we see how this special tea is being made. The tea is prepared without milk, with just water, and kept aside. Then the milk is boiled till it thickens and is reduced to half. Finally, thick milk is added the tea to make this Hyderabadi Irani Dum Chai. Now, this tea is not simply handed to you. The chai wala tricks you into thinking that he's about to serve you the tea but sneakily takes away the hot cup from the saucer. We can see the food blogger eagerly play the game with the chai wala, trying to take the tea from him. This, apparently, not only entertained the blogger but also made him excited to drink the tea.





Found in Nagpur, the video of this unique tea stall was uploaded by Instagram-based food blogger @foodie_incarnate. It has garnered 124k views and 13k likes. While viewers on the internet were mesmerised by this new way of serving tea, some questioned the practicality of such way of serving. They question whether the tea would get cold by the time the vendor serves it to the customers. Here's what they wrote in the comments section:











"Is chakkar me to thandi ho jati hogi chai" ( Because this, the tea will get cold)











"Cup hatme aathe hi Tanda hojayega" (By the time the tea will reach our hand, it will be cold)











"Itna samay kisi ke pas nahi... Our Thandi chai to bilkul pasand nahi karega koi is chakkar me.." (Nobody has the time for this...And nobody will like to drink cold tea because of this)











"So irritating pta nhi kya hi vadiya h esa krne m" (So irritating, who knows what's so good about doing this)











"Isko paise dete time aisa karna chahiye" (One should do the same while paying)











What do you think? Do tell us in the comments section below!



