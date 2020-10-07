Nargisi Kofta Recipe: The Keema-Coated Egg Curry Is A Mughlai Treasure You Must Try 

Mughlai cuisine is quite vast and varied

Highlights Nargisi Kofta is a Mughlai curry

Nargisi kofta is much like scotched eggs

Nargisi kofta can be prepared at home very easily

Fragrant spices, meat, ghee, saffron, malai, kishmish, dates; these are only few of the ingredients we commonly identify with Mughlai cuisine. But the more you begin to learn about the cuisine, the more enamoured you are by its sheer vastness. The royal khansamas of yore not only bring with them some of their Persian kitchen secrets, but were also able to marry them with the local elements and flavours. What we enjoy as 'Mughlai food' today is actually a delightful mishmash of many culinary influences and some super genius minds put together. Kebab, korma, nalli nihari, the endless kinds of biryanis and desserts, Mughlai food does not cease to charm us any given day, and one of the Mughlai curries that can truly make our day is Nargisi kofta.





(Also Read: 5 Best Mughlai Recipes | Easy Mughlai Recipes)





For the uninitiated, kofta is a fried dumpling usually made with either meat or vegetable and a lot of spices. Nargisi kofta is actually one of the most loaded lamb koftas that you have out there, because it does not just come with the goodness of lamb but also with eggs. Marinated keema, wrapped over boiled eggs, tossed in rich and spicy yogurt-based gravy, Nargisi kofta is one indulgent fare you cannot miss if you are a fan of flavours. Nargisi Kofta can be served with rice, pulao or any bread of your choice - naan, parathas, sheermal etc. You may call it a distant cousin of scotch eggs too, but the gravy does changes the whole texture and feel of the dish, hence you should try it once yourself to know.

Promoted

Nargisi Kofta Recipe





This special kesari Nargisi kofta is also imbued with the goodness of saffron, making it even richer that it already is. Try this lovely recipe for weekend brunch, dinner or family gathering.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



