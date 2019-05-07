5 Best Mughlai Recipes | Easy Mughlai Recipes

Mughlai Recipes: Our love for Mughlai cuisine goes back to the times of Mughal Empire of 16th Century.

Mughlai Recipes: Imagine you've got a box full of Nihari gosht, succulent mutton boti kebabs or aromatic biryani for lunch at work. Would you ever trade it with anyone? These Mughlai dishes are simply untradeable; we would in fact go, hide in a corner and eat it all alone. Our love for Mughlai cuisine goes back to the times of Mughal Empire and their royal kitchens, when the Mughlai cuisine represented a mix of Indian cuisine with that of the Persian. The latter existed well before the Mughlai was originated which explains certain Persian names of the Mughlai dishes.





The most famous Mughlai dishes include korma, haleem, pasanda and kachri keema, and while the popular notion of Mughlai cuisine is that it comprises primarily non-vegetarian dishes, shahi kaju aloo, shahi mushrooms and shahi paneer stand to tell otherwise. Keeping the trend of variety alive, Mughlai cuisine has a range of desserts too, from shahi tukda to sheer khurma, all of it will surely please your palate. Mughlai cuisine has always had a profound influence in culinary art, not just in India but in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan as well. The cooking techniques and influence of the Mughlai cuisine can be seen in various regional cuisines of India such as North Indian cuisine in Delhi, UP and also in the Awadhi cuisine of Lucknow.

The most distinct feature of Mughlai cuisine is the use of whole spices along with the use of milk, butter, ghee and cream that induce a unique aroma with an exotic flavour to each dish. Mughlai dishes are also quite rich in dry fruits like almonds and cashews that give it an even more exotic and royal touch. Here we give you a list of Mughlai dishes that you are easy-to-make at home and pack for a hearty lunch at work.











Here Are 7 Best Mughlai Recipes To Prepare At Home:

Nihari traditionally refers to a slow-cooked mutton stew that has slowly taken over the palates of people across the country and even of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan- where Nihari is also said to be the national dish. It is believed to have originated in Hyderabad or the bylanes of Old Delhi during the last leg of Mughal Empire in 18th century, and since then have gone through various culinary changes. Here is an easy Nihari Gosht recipe with an aromatic combination of rich spices and herbs such as cardamom, cinnamon, chillies, bay leaves, nutmeg mixed with yogurt and saffron along with rose water adding an exotic touch to the dish.





Nihari Gosht is a traditional Muslim dish that has slowly took over taste buds of people across the borders.

A signature dish of the famed cuisine, rogan josh comes straight from the royal kitchens of Kashmir. It can be made with lamb, meat or even chicken. With robust flavours of spices, this recipe of rogan josh has red chilli, cinnamon, cardamom, asafoetida, bay leaves and a pinch of saffron mixed with curd. A luscious, mouth-watering mutton curry that you can pair with rice or any Indian bread of your choice.





Warm your dinner table with this hearty, meaty curry.

Mughlai Pulav is a lip-smacking chicken pulao recipe, complete with the richness of almonds, cashews, raisins and pistachios. It comes along with an aromatic presence of a myriad of spices where marinated chicken and rice are cooked in fennel powder, bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger-garlic paste, black peppercorn and saffron along with the tantalising flavour of lime.





Cooked using rice, chicken and ground spices, this pulav recipe is a lip-smacking therapy for your appetite.

Being a paratha loving country, how can we ever forget this famous paratha from the Mughlai platter? Contradictory to what you might think, Mughlai paratha isn't a staple Mughlai dish but in fact, a popular Bengali street food. It is one of those Mughlai recipes that entered in Old Dhaka from the Mughal Empire and slowly made its way in the tiffins of Calcutta. Mughlai paratha can be stuffed with minced chicken, mutton or just eggs along with spices, onion and chillies.





Mughlai Paratha is relished right from West Bengal, India to Bangladesh.

End your Mughlai feast with a dessert that would stay with you for long. Shahi tukda is a royal treat in every sense. Golden fried pieces of bread slathered in a thick mixture of rabri made with milk and rose water and covered with malai, serve this delectable dish of shahi tukda with a generous garnish of dry fruits.





A delectable Mughlai dessert to relish post a hearty meal.

Treat yourself and your family and friends with a royal treat by preparing these sumptuous Mughlai dishes at home!







