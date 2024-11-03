Every November 3rd, sandwich lovers unite to celebrate National Sandwich Day - a tribute to the versatile, universally loved dish that is perfect to be enjoyed any time of the day. Whether at a fancy coffee shop, a simple canteen, a home kitchen or a gourmet restaurant, sandwiches are a staple in every kitchen and restaurant. A sandwich is perhaps the first meal you could make for yourself as a kid. A simple PBandJ can help curb those hunger pangs, while a filling and elaborate sub with sauces and meats can make a wholesome meal after an exhausting shopping session.





While National Sandwich Day is originally celebrated in the US, the love and versatility of sandwiches around the globe make this a special day for all sandwich lovers. This National Sandwich Day, we are here to talk about bread, a key ingredient for perfecting any sandwich.

Here Are Seven Of The Best Breads For Your Next Sandwich:

1. White Bread

Classic white bread is the most commonly used and widely available bread for making sandwiches. With a soft, airy texture and a mild flavour, it's perfect for everything from a PB&J to a grilled cheese. The white bread does not overpower the fillings, allowing all flavours to pop.

2. Rye Bread

Rye bread brings a unique taste with its slightly tangy, earthy flavour. This bread is traditionally associated with deli sandwiches and pairs deliciously well with hearty fillings like pastrami or smoked salmon. Its firm texture can hold juicy meats and rich toppings.





3. Italian Bread

The Italian bread is known for its crusty exterior and chewy interior. Italian loaves pair perfectly with spicy meats like salami and are versatile enough to support a variety of fillings, from classic meatball subs to veggie-packed paninis. It can be lightly toasted for a delicious sandwich.

4. French Baguette

The French baguette's crunchy crust and soft interior make it ideal for sandwiches that need structure such as the jambon-beurre. The French baguette can easily hold the juiciest tomatoes and cucumbers. You can fill it with toppings or simply enjoy it with just butter.

5. Brioche

Brioche is rich and slightly sweet, thanks to its egg and butter content. This bread from France has a soft and melt-in-mouth texture. It's a great choice for breakfast sandwiches, complimenting ingredients like ham, eggs, or avocado. Its buttery flavour also gives a gourmet feel to any meal. This bread also works well for sweet fillings.

6. Sourdough Bread

Sourdough has a dense, chewy texture, which makes it perfect for grilled sandwiches. Its sturdiness holds well under heat, making it a great choice for toasted or panini-style sandwiches. The bread in itself has a subtle tang, which complements savoury sandwiches.

7. Milk Bread

Milk bread has a pillowy softness and a slightly sweet flavour. Commonly found in Japanese cuisine, this luscious bread works well for light sandwiches with delicate fillings like egg salad, cucumber, or tuna. Its mild taste lets the flavours of the filling shine through, while its texture adds a delightful fluffiness.





Each of these seven breads brings its flavour and texture to the table to help you create the perfect sandwich for your next meal. Happy National Sandwich Day!