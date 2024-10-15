Most children usually eat the food cooked and served by adults. However, a simple cooking task can be an enriching and delicious activity for your child. Here is a fun sandwich-making activity you can try with the kids. These fun open-face sandwiches are delicious and look super adorable. From owl to dog to bear, you can make a range of different and cute animal faces on a slice of bread. Since these are easy and fun, the kids can make these themselves with your guidance and enjoy assembling their sandwich and eating it too!

Here Are 5 Fun And Cute Animal-Themed Sandwiches To Recreate With Kids:

1. Owl Sandwich

Photo: iStock

Here is a fun and creative sandwich you might have never tried before. To make an owl-face sandwich, you need tomato, cheese (or boiled potatoes), carrots and pumpkin seeds. Begin by toasting two slices of bread and placing them on each other. You can put any filling of your choice between the slices. To make the owl on top, take two circular slices of cheese or boiled potatoes for the eyes. Place pumpkin seeds on the eyes. Now, vertically slice a tomato ring to get two semicircles. Place these at either end for the arms. Make tiny legs and nose triangles using carrots. You can place the legs at an additional strip of bread at the bottom. Your creative and tasty owl-face sandwich is ready.

2. Fish Sandwich

Photo: iStock

You cannot miss this tasty and fun fish-shaped (vegetarian) sandwich. To recreate this fun toast, you need some cheese, cucumber, carrot, black olives and lettuce. First, take a big plate and layer it with lettuce leaves to resemble ocean waves. Now place a slice of bread tiled in the shape of a diamond and not a square. Add a cheese slice. Make fins using semi-circles crafted out of carrots. Add a big cucumber eye and top it with a hollow olive. Use half an olive for a cute smile. You can also make bubbles by placing round carrot slices of lettuce. The fish toast is ready. Don't forget to take a picture before eating.

3. Dog Sandwich

Photo: iStock

To make this sandwich, you need an apple, banana, black grapes (or raisins), and peanut butter. The shape for cutting apples can be a little difficult, so it is best to cut it yourself before the child begins to assemble. To make the face of a dog, spread some peanut butter in an oval shape at the bottom half of the bread. Now place three slices of banana for the ears and nose. Use tiny pieces of black grapes or raisins for the eyes and nose. Finish the detailing by placing a bow-shaped apple between the two ears or under the mouth. The super sweet dog sandwich is ready.

Also Read:Watch: Artist Creates Stunning Masterpieces Out Of Food, Amazes The Internet

4. Bear Sandwich

Photo: iStock

Make the cutest bear sandwiches with the yummy flavours of chocolate. Take a slice of bread (toasted or plain) and spread a layer of Nutella or any other chocolate spread. Next, take three banana slices and place them for the ears and nose. Use two blueberries (fresh or dried) for the eyes and enhance the nose by placing a blueberry on the banana. The delicious and adorable bear sandwich is ready!

5. Cat Sandwich

Photo: iStock

This is a simple and adorable open toast with the face of a cat. To make this, you need - almond butter, strawberry, blueberry, and almonds. First, take a slice of bread and toast it if you like. Now spread the almond butter on the surface. Chop a strawberry vertically into two parts and use these as the ears. Make eyes with two blueberries. Now slice the almond into thin slivers for the cat whiskers. Make a tiny triangle-shaped nose with the top of the almond. Enjoy the adorable cat-face toast!

Also Read:"You Even Made It Shiny" - Internet Is In Love With This Moo Deng-Themed Cupcake





Which of these animal-faced toasts would you like to make first? Share with us in the comments section.