National Vodka Day is celebrated on October 4 every year. For all the vodka lovers out there, this day is a much-needed break to just sit back, relax, and enjoy your favourite cocktails. Vodka is used as a base in creating a myriad of cocktails. No matter if you are looking for a classic cocktail, a punch for a party or an original concoction, there is a vodka-based drink that fits each and every purpose. If you want to celebrate this day in high spirits, you are in the right place. We bring you 5 easy and quick vodka-based cocktails that are just what you need to celebrate this day. Scroll down for some quick recipes to make perfect cocktails and a few of our favourite variations.





Here're 5 Quick And Easy Vodka-Based Cocktails To Celebrate National Vodka Day:

1. Goodnight Kiss - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with the recipe we love the most. This vodka-based cocktail contains a combination of both sweet and bitter taste. The moment you sip, you will fall in love with the sweetness of vanilla and coffee followed by the bitterness of the Italian red bitter at the end of your palate. Find the recipe here.

2. Grapefruit Vodka Tonic

Next up, we bring you a cocktail recipe that is loved by almost every cocktail lover. This fruity and refreshing cocktail is made with grapefruit vodka and tonic water. It's just the right cocktail for a casual evening or even a dinner party. Click here.

3. Long Island Vodka

This popular Vodka-based cocktail is the perfect drink to have on a party menu! To prepare this, all you need is a berry crush, vodka, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and that's all. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Boozy Snake

Last but not the least, we bring to you a vodka-based cocktail with a tanginess of tomatoes, lime and tabasco. Yes, you heard it! You can prepare this cocktail for a party night with friends and on other special occasions. Click here.

5. Devil Martini

How can we not talk about martini while listing the best vodka-based cocktails?! This one right here, is perfect to spice up your taste buds with its fiery taste. The best part? The balanced taste of sugar and spices gives this vodka cocktail a great blend. Click here.





So, raise a toast to vodka this day and let us know how you liked these recipes in the comment section below.

Happy National Vodka Day 2022!