Navratri 2021: As sad as it, the Navaratri festivities are almost coming to an end. Today marks ashtami, which is the eighth day of this religious festival. Eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, an avatar of Goddess Durga. By now, we have managed to keep a fast for eight days continuously! This would feel like an achievement but the journey still has a few days to go. To survive this vrat, we need an ample variety of vrat recipes that we can eat throughout the process. Repeating vrat recipes can be demotivating and, therefore, we need to be surprised with new delicious flavours every day. Here we have brought you another vrat recipe that you can munch on during Navaratri. This time, the recipe uses singhare ka atta, a vrat approved ingredient that we love to eat. The dish we have brought to you is singhare ke kadhi.





Singhare ke kadhi is a creamy mellow curry made without salt, garlic and onion, making it the ideal vrat recipe. This recipe is very easy to make and you don't even need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen!

This kadhi is vrat-friendly.

How To Make Singhare Ke Kadhi:

Start by beating the curd with a whisk till it is smooth, add shinghare ke atta to it. Whisk it well. Make sure there are no lumps. Take a heavy-bottomed pan on the heat, saute ghee and cumin seeds. When they begin to splutter add ginger, green chilli paste and mix it. Lower the flame and add the atta-curd mixture, Stir continuously for 10 minutes, season with rock salt. Transfer this to a serving bowl.





Now, it is time to make the tadka, heat ghee in a small pan. Add curry leaves and dried red chillies. Pour the tadka into the kadhi, your dish is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Singhare Ke Kadhi.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious kadhi at home and enjoy it during vrat. Do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed it.



