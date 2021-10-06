Navaratri 2021 is about to begin! This year, we are celebrating this religious festival from 7th October 2021 to 15th October 2021. Every year, this auspicious festival is celebrated by praying to the Goddess Durga's incarnation. Each day is marked for worshipping one of Goddess Durga's nine avatars. People celebrate it by conducting pujas and holding fasts throughout the nine days. This religious fast restricts one from eating salt, atta, onion and garlic. Therefore, we have decided to find a recipe for you that you can enjoy during Navaratri without breaking your religious fast, kuttu khichdi.





Kuttu, also known as buckwheat, is used to create a flavourful vrat-friendly snack to enjoy. Buckwheat is a pseudocereal and it is gluten-free. It is one of the few grains that can be eaten during Navaratri fasting. This recipe is very similar to the sabudana khichdi but uses buckwheat. Kuttu khichdi makes for a flavourful and spicy Navaratri snack that is bound to make you drool!

Kuttu is vrat-friendly!

How To Make Kuttu Khichdi | Navaratri Snack Recipe:





Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and saute till they crackle. Then add green chilli, ginger and saute for few seconds. Add potatoes and cook till they become crispy. Continue stirring. Add the roasted peanuts and then add rinsed buckwheat. Pour in water. Season it with rock salt and sugar. Cover the pan let the buckwheat cook on low heat. Garnish with coriander.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kuttu Khichdi.





Sounds easy, right? Now you don't have to go hungry during your Navaratri fast. Try out this delicious recipe and tell us how you liked it in the comments section.