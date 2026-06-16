The NDTV Food Awards 2026 honoured the best talents of India's culinary world last night. The award for the Historic Restaurant of India went to an establishment that has been part of countless family stories for nearly a century. Aminia, the iconic Kolkata institution known for its biryani and Mughlai cuisine, was named Historic Restaurant of India, bringing a memorable end to the evening.

Kolkata's Animia Wins Big At NDTV Food Awards 2026

The award was presented by NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, jury chair Vir Sanghvi, and celebrated chef and restaurateur Asma Khan. But before the winner was announced, Asma Khan shared a story that instantly connected everyone in the room to the spirit of the award.





She recalled how, after her grandmother passed away, her grandfather stopped visiting most of the places they used to go together. There was, however, one exception. "Till his death, in his late nineties, my nana would go to this restaurant because that kebab was worth it, even though it was without nani," she said.

It was a reminder that some restaurants are more than places to eat. Asma added that this award celebrated not just a restaurant's legacy, but also the city it calls home, Kolkata. Moments later, Aminia was announced as the winner. The award was received by Azra Asher Ather, Director of Sales and Marketing, and Kabir Mohammed Asher, Director and Partner, representing the fourth generation of the family behind the restaurant.





Vir Sanghvi said he completely understood why Asma Khan's grandfather kept returning. Aminia, he noted, is a place that has managed to preserve not just its history but also the flavours that people have loved for decades.

The Story Of Kolkata Biryani

Accepting the award, Kabir shared the story behind Kolkata's famous biryani. He explained how biryani from Uttar Pradesh was adapted to suit local tastes, becoming milder and eventually gaining its now-famous potato. Over time, Kolkata made the dish its own.





Today, Aminia has 11 outlets, but according to Kabir, the focus has always been on keeping the food consistent. The restaurant is now run by the fourth generation of the founding family, while the sons and nephews of the original ustaads (chefs) continue to carry forward the recipes and techniques that made Aminia famous.





That legacy began in 1929, when founder Abdul Rahim started a small food cart in Kolkata after bringing culinary traditions from Dariabad near Lucknow. What started as a modest venture grew into one of Eastern India's most loved restaurant brands.





Known for its Kolkata-style biryani, mutton rezala, kebabs, and other Mughlai classics, Aminia has become a landmark in the city's food culture. Nearly 97 years later, it continues to serve the dishes that generations have grown up eating.

Winning the Historic Restaurant of India award was a fitting tribute to a restaurant that has stood the test of time.