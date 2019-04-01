Need Monday Motivation? Watch Shilpa Shetty Bingeing On Heavenly Mysore Pak In Bengaluru

Highlights Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Sunday Binge in Bengaluru

Shilpa Shetty indulged in some fresh Mysore Pak

The deceptively simple sweet is addictive and rich

Bollywood actor and TV show host Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness and style icon for millions of Indians around the globe. The diva has been a vocal proponent of yoga as a way to keep fit and she also has a YouTube channel where she regularly posts healthy recipe videos. Her fitness and exercise videos get millions of hits every week and with good reason - the mother of one has an energy that is amazingly infectious and can make the most lethargic couch potatoes want to hit the gym. But it's not just her fitness videos that have millions of takers - her 'Sunday binge' videos on Instagram also get huge traction.





Shilpa Shetty, who is a bonafide foodie, posts one video every week of herself indulging in her favourite sinful and delicious treats. Shetty's Sunday binge videos promote the benefits of the occasional cheat meals, but she also professes eating healthy during the rest of the week. This weekend for her Sunday binge session, Shilpa found herself in the lounge of Bengaluru airport, gorging on some delicious and fresh Mysore pak. The South Indian mithai is a delightful dish , prepared from gram flour and ghee, is a hot favourite among all desis with a sweet tooth.





Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How She Burns Off Calories From Sweets!

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge at Bengaluru airport:

Mysore pak has a separate fan base among desis around the world, all because of its rich taste and the melt-in-the-mouth texture that is a sure shot recipe for receiving an instant rush of dopamine. The sweet has a porous texture and is sweet and crumbly. It is just irresistible and anyone who takes a bite is sure to be bewitched and want to eat more. No wonder then that Shilpa Shetty cannot stop gushing about the deceptively simple pleasures of the Mysore Pak. Check out Mysore Pak recipe here.





Also Read: South India's Sweet Affair: 8 Traditional Desserts That Are Irresistible





So, the next time you're in Bengaluru, make sure you give yourself a taste of this heavenly mithai!







