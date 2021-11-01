The festive season means munching on delicious food and eating mouth-watering mithais. Gulab jamuns, kaju katlis, rasmalai, rosgulla, just thinking about these scrumptious mithais makes us salivate. No matter how health-conscious one may be, the festive season is a mandatory 'cheat day' that everybody indulges in happily! I mean, who can keep their hands off sweets in a season of mithais?! If you thought that celebrities did not indulge in a festive binge, then Neha Dhupia shall prove you wrong. Just like us, she and her husband Angad Bedi also overindulge in the spirit of festivities and good food. Neha Dhupia uploaded an Instagram story that we all food lovers will relate to! Take a look:

Angad Bedi eats his first laddoo.

In her story, she uploaded a boomerang of Angad Bedi enjoying a delicious piece of ladoo. She captions the video as "Ladoo No.1 ... I'll tell you when he stops", insinuating that he will go on a laddoo eating binge. We all know one piece of mithai is never enough, the true pleasure comes from eating till our hearts are full (which is probably never). In that spirit, Angad Bedi obviously did not stop after eating only one laddoo! Neha Dhupia posted another video of her husband, where he is licking his fingers as a sign of triumph post his laddoo eating binge. Take a look:

He licks his fingers post laddoo binge.

Guess how many laddoos did he eat? 10! She also uploaded a poll in the video, making her fans wonder how many minutes did it take him to finish 10 laddoos? Over 58% of her followers think Angad Bedi finished the laddoos in under 5 minutes and the rest of the 42% think it is more than that. If you were in his place, would you be able to eat 10 laddoos in one go and if yes, how long will you take? We can't wait to know! Do tell us in the comments section below.