When it comes to comfort food, few dishes can compete with the simplicity and warmth of dal-chawal. It is the kind of meal you crave when you are sick, homesick, or just soul-tired. It is what you eat when you don't want to think too hard but want to feel held. Steaming rice, comforting dal, maybe with a side of pickle or papad, or perhaps nothing at all - dal-chawal is the meal that can never go wrong. What is more fascinating is the fact that this comfort food is a staple not just in India, but in most parts of South Asia. Each region has its unique take on the dish, modified to suit the local palate. Nepalese dal is one such instance.





The Heart Of Nepalese Cuisine

In Nepal, dal is not just a part of the meal - it is the meal. A staple in almost every household, eaten daily and prepared with reverence, it is one half of the iconic "dal bhat", a national dish that might sound modest but is brimming with texture and flavour.

What Makes Nepalese Dal Unique?

Nepalese dal has its own quiet rhythm, deeply local character, and a subtle, smoky depth that feels like it came straight from a wood-fired kitchen in the hills. In most Nepali homes, dal is not just cooked; it is built with patience.





It starts early in the day or the night before, with soaking the dal. Whether it is masoor (red lentils), moong (yellow lentils), or the nuttier kalo dal (black lentils), each brings its unique character to the pot. The dal is then slow-cooked for a velvety texture, followed by a tadka of garlic, cumin, turmeric, and a few other spices.





Sometimes, finely chopped onions are added; sometimes, tomatoes take centre stage. There are times when ginger is used for an extra layer of flavour in the dish. Essentially, the Nepalese dal recipe is endlessly adaptable, with the soul remaining the same.





Photo Credit: iStock

Nepalese Dal Recipe: How To Make This Soul Food At Home

Ingredients:

1 cup black lentils

2 bay leaves

1 medium-sized onion, chopped (optional)

1 tomato, chopped (optional)

5-6 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 whole red chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

Salt, to taste

1 tsp turmeric powder

Water, as needed

1 tsp mustard oil

1 tbsp ghee

Method:

Wash and soak the dal overnight. Next morning, pressure cook the dal with some salt, turmeric powder, and bay leaves. Heat a pan, add mustard oil, followed by cumin, hing, and red chillies. Let the spices splutter. Add onion, tomato, and garlic and fry until the raw aroma of garlic dissipates. Add the dal and simmer for 10 minutes. Finish it off by drizzling ghee on top.

What Goes Best with Nepalese Dal?

The obvious answer is a bowl of steaming rice. Along with that, you can also serve some saag, vegetables, papad, pickle, dahi, and meat to make for a traditional Thakali (Nepali) thali.





Nepalese dal is more than just a dish. It is a culinary experience that brings the rich flavours and traditions of Nepal right to your table. It does not demand attention, but once you have had it, it never really leaves you. So, the next time you crave something grounding, nourishing, and flavourful, consider Nepalese dal with some rice for a soulful meal.