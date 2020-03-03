New In Town: Revamped Smoke House Deli 2.0 In Saket Brings A Whole New Take On Food And Art

Baconator

Juxtaposing the connection between flavour and art with a whole new view, Smoke House Delhi has re-launched in Saket's DLF Avenue recently as Smoke House Deli 2.0. This new restaurant is all about freshness of food and whimsical visual narratives. After serving beautifully crafted European comfort food for over a decade, it has reimagined new outpost which opened to public on March 2, 2020. Smoke House Deli 2.0 has metamorphosed into an artfully imaginative, wholesome, and evolved version of itself.





Speaking about the same, Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says, "Over the last 10 years, Smoke House Deli has evolved along with its patrons. Lifestyles have changed but our patrons have remained, which speaks volumes for the love and loyalty the brand enjoys. However, there has been a gap between the demand for quick, fresh, and healthy food and its accessibility. SHD 2.0 mindfully fills that gap, championing sustainable and seasonal produce, served with a touch of Smoke House Deli's classic indulgence."





"We have consciously moved towards goodness and health in this evolution, and created a fresh new menu and artfully curated interiors so that you can take a moment to fuel not only your body but also your mind," he added.





Ambience

Speaking about the ambience, artist Priya Dali illustrated some quirky graphics which were inspired by the co-existence of nature and nostalgic technology. It added a playful touch to the space.

"The new design language employs purity of purpose and simplicity of thought. At its core, the brand stands for freedom of expression through art, so we let ourselves go with it, allowing it to take over the walls while the kitchen lets it spill over in your food. SHD 2.0 is more airy, open, and modern compared to its earlier avatar," said Mithila Kumar, Design Principal, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.





Food And Drinks

Speaking about the all-new menu and the idea behind it, Shamshul Wahid, Executive Chef, Smoke House Deli said that while one can continue enjoying the restaurant's all-time hit dishes (like Baconator Burger or the Classic Mac 'n Cheese), each new addition to the menu has been done with special attention.





Apple Crumble Tart

"Our kitchen has pushed the boundaries to curate an all-inclusive menu that honours vegan, gluten free, and keto friendly diets. From free range organic eggs for breakfast, signature thin-crust pizzas to freshly-rolled and handmade pastas, single estate cold brew coffees and only the freshest fruits and vegetables, Smoke House Deli 2.0 is all set to serve indulgent goodness all day every day," he explained.





Assorted Veg Bruschetta

A special feature of this revamped version of Smoke House Deli is its 'Goodness to Go' station where visitors can grab fresh and quick meals healthy shakes and smoothies, salads and sandwiches, cold-pressed juices, and more on the go. One more section that will surely grab all the attention is of the flavourful artisanal ice creams- from salted caramel to rich coffee, every flavour is filled with richness.





House Sambal Spiced Grilled Cauliflower Steak

Consider visiting Smoke House Deli 2.0 to enjoy art and good food under the same roof!







