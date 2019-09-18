New In Town: Searock's Feisty Coastal Fare Makes An Impressive Entry In Delhi

The two-storied property is studded with rustic paintings

After creating ripples in Bangalore, Searock Cookhouse, Coastal Kitchen and Bar has opened its first outlet in Delhi. The expansive menu feature authentic recipes from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. Located in Connaught Place, the two-storied property is studded with rustic paintings and artful wall designs. The light grey walls and glasswork charms with its minimalist and earthy appeal.





By combining fresh ingredients and choice spices, the chefs at Searock have curated a menu that has the best of Karnataka's Mangalorean cuisine, Tamil Nadu's Pandyanadu and Kongunadu cuisine, Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema cuisine, Kerala's Sadya, Mar Thoma Christians and Mappila cuisine. The vast menu will compel you to rethink your pre-conceived notions about South Indian cuisine, if any. Searock Cookhouse offers a selection of starters, soups, drinks, curries, rice, and breads to choose from.





We got our hands on some chicken 65, mushroom ghee roast, mutton sukka, anjal tawa fry and kongu varuval, a special deep-fried preparation of cottage cheese in kongu masala and curry leaves. The chicken 65 is fiery and oh-so-delicately cooked. The mutton sukka also makes a statement for its characteristic spice mix, full of flavour and texture. But it was the ghee roast that totally bowled us over. Warm, velvety and so winter-y in its essence, the ghee roast is ideal for the nippy weather that is upon us. Fish lovers will enjoy the tender and juicy Anjal tawa fry too, tawa-cooked seer fish marinated in Andhra spices.

chicken sukka





For drinks, you can have a look at their well-stocked bar downstairs. We opted for buttermilk (to offset the spice) and their special Indian mocktail 'somras', made with jaggery, curry leaves and tamarind. Pulpy and tangy, this drink is one refreshing concoction.





The curries at Searock Cookhouse are an indulgent affair. We went for their aayila meen curry, mutton varutha curry and chicken mapsa. The fish (meen) curry hailing from Tamil Nadu is made with mackerel. The mutton varutha curry is Kerala-style mutton curry cooked in roasted coconut paste. The soothing stew is bursting with rich spices; team them with hot and soft appams for the best experience. The Andhra chicken biryani also makes for a fiery and sumptuous affair.





Where: Searock Cookhouse L - 3, 4, Connaught Cir, Block L, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001





When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.





Cost for two: INR 1500 for two















