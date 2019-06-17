New Menu: Pancake Lovers And Fitness Enthusiasts, Here's Why 99 Pancakes' Procakes Should Be On Your Bucket List

The menu has been curated in collaboration with famous chef Karishma Sakhrani

After making the whole city of Mumbai a fan of their poffertjes or mini pancakes in merely two years since its establishment, 99 Pancakes' has launched a special healthy menu that is sure to strike a chord with several fitness enthusiasts around. The menu has been curated in collaboration with famous chef Karishma Sakhrani, former contestant and finalist of MasterChef India. Procakes, their latest star dish, are pancakes packed with proteins. Additionally, these Procakes are also low in sugar and packed with the goodness of several seasonal superfoods like berries, mango and chia seeds. Delectable, healthy and pocket-friendly, these Procakes are an ideal bet for a filling breakfast and a wholesome snack.





Some of the offerings of the new healthy menu are - The Cereal Killer, which is basically a mini protein pancake with greek yogurt, honey and granola, Show Me The Honey (mini protein pancake with honey, toasted walnuts and cinnamon), The Berry Best (mini protein pancake with Greek yogurt, berry compote and chia seeds), Nothing Butter that PB (mini protein pancake with peanut butter, dark chocolate and toasted almonds). Seasonal fruits also find a special place in the menu. If like us, you also cannot get enough of fresh mangoes, then you must try their MMMango protein pancakes, bursting with the goodness of coconut cream, mango and crispy moong dal. If you are missing chocolate in the menu, then we must tell you that they can send out your diet for a toss unless...you choose well. Many studies have shown that dark chocolates are teeming with healthy antioxidants. 99 Pancakes' Blind Date is a mini pancake that is packed with the goodness of date syrup, dark chocolate and sea salt. You can get these pancakes for INR 250 each. Now if that is not an amazing deal, we don't know what is.

Made with locally sourced ingredients, Procakes don't use refined sugar. Packed with superfoods like chia seeds, peanut butter, yogurt, nuts and berries; these toothsome mini pancakes come with interesting toppings of mango, honey, granola, dark chocolate and more. There, we saw you slurping. The special pancakes are available across all outlets of 99 Pancakes' in Mumbai, all this summer. Here are other details you may want to know.











Where: Available at all 99 Pancakes' outlets.





Time: 10am to 12am.





Date: 3rd June 2019 onwards









