There are very few things we love about the summer season, and food surely tops the list. This is the time when food enthusiasts explore the comfort of fresh and hydrating produce of the season and go creative with their meals. Joining the bandwagon, this summer, restaurants across Bangalore are also offering the best of the season's bounty, with improved food and drinks menus. From satisfying meals to cooling desserts and more, you will be spoilt for a range of culinary treats. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the flavours of summer with some delectable treats.

New Menu Alert: Here Are Some New Menus In Bangalore Restaurants You Must Try In April-May 2025:

1. Nasi And Mee:

The mango season is here, and so is the time to sneak it into all our dishes. Nasi and Mee, with its new menu, is taking every mango lover on a unique culinary journey, offering mango in every meal - from sushi to curries and dessert, you get mango in all. The menu offers some delicious treats, including Mango Sticky Rice rolls to Mango Tango Smoothie to Malaysian Yellow Mango Curry and N&M Mangga Salad, and more. You also get Spicy Mango Sushi Rolls, bursting with the season's freshest flavours on your palate.

2. Dave & Buster's:

This summer, Dave & Buster's is offering a fresh menu packed with vibrant flavours to complement their classic entertainment lineup. The season's special menu includes refreshing Watermelon and Feta Salad, creamy Guacamole and Chips, crispy Fish and Chips, loaded Fiesta Nachos, towering Burger and more. You can top it off with their signature cocktails, like the Paloma and Dangerous Waters, offering a refreshing twist to your meal.

3. Byg Brewski Brewing Company:

In response to the evolving culinary landscape and a growing demand for unique gastronomic experiences, Byg Brewski has introduced an array of dishes that harmoniously blend global flavours with their signature craft beers. Highlights from the new menu include internationally inspired small plates and reimagined comfort foods, each designed to pair seamlessly with Byg Brewski's diverse beer offerings. This menu overhaul comes at a time when the Indian craft beer market is experiencing significant growth. Guests and patrons can explore the new menu at Byg Brewski Brewing Company's flagship location in Hennur, Sarjapur and Yeshwanthpur in Bangalore.

4. The Market, The Ritz-Carlton:

The Market now offers an exquisite dining experience with a newly curated a la carte menu that celebrates diverse global flavours through innovative and thoughtfully composed dishes in an artful plating style. Baazhe Hoovu cutlets showcase Mangalorean culinary traditions, featuring slow flame-cooked banana blossom and vegetables, while the Beetroot Bitterballen offers a delightful Dutch-inspired interpretation with goat cheese and honey mustard mayonnaise. The Tiger Prawn and Hass Avocado Aguachile emerges as a pristine coastal-inspired creation, harmonizing Tuna, poached Shrimp, and vibrant Aguachile verde. With each dish, the menu offers a balance of technique, flavours, and cultural inspiration, transcending traditional dining boundaries.

5. MURO:

The new menu at MURO is wildly experimental, boundary-pushing, with a bold shift toward savoury drinks, reimagined garnishes, and India's first highball carbonation station. From the fresh Shades of Green (Bombay Sapphire, prosecco, wild coriander, elderflower, Laphroaig mist) to the umami-rich Dirty Ceviche (Tanqueray No TEN, shrimp eau de vie, michelada), every cocktail is loaded with surprises. Even the beloved Mango Sticky Rice turns into a cocktail, highlighting contrasts of temperatures and textures. Besides, MURO's zero-ABV menu is crafted with the same creativity and precision as its cocktails, offering complex, layered drinks that stand on their own.