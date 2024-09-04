Mumbai is known as the city that never sleeps. Indeed, food enthusiasts here will always have something new to discover and explore. September brings a fresh wave of culinary excitement to the city's dining scene. Foodies have a lot to check out as the rains begin to decrease and the city takes on a refreshed look. If you're looking forward to trying new restaurants, you will not be disappointed. There are several new ones that promise to deliver memorable experiences. Read our compilation below:

Here Are 5 New Mumbai Restaurants And Bars To Try In September-October 2024:

1. Bombay Daak, Bandra

Bombay Daak is celebrated Chef Niyati Rao and Sagar Neve's latest venture. At this new bar, the duo behind the award-winning Ekaa presents "daaru" and "chakna" which are odes to India's rich drinking culture. The Tasting Menu experience allows diners to engage with the team in an open kitchen setting, while the a la carte menu consists of hyper-local cocktails. Each of the small plates and drinks has been curated after a year of extensive research around the country. Moreover, the intimate thirty-seater space aims to capture the mood of a pre-colonial Indian bar with deep wooden interiors, hand-painted botanical tiles, lamps restored from an old Bombay British whiskey bar and other thoughtful touches.

Where: Shop No - 5 / 21, ONGC Complex, HIG Colony, Nityanand Nagar, Reclamation, Bandra West.





2. Next Door, Bandra

Another recent Bandra opening is Next Door, an all-day restaurant and bar spread across three floors. The ground floor boasts a warm, community-centric ambience. The first floor has an electrifying dance floor and bar and forms an exciting party zone. Finally, Next Door also offers a rooftop experience for a relaxing dinner and drinks under the stars. The menu, curated by Chef Ritesh Tulsian, includes Indian, European, Mediterranean, and Asian delights that can be paired with a variety of cocktails.

Where: Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Sayed Wadi, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai.





3. Abokado, Bandra

Bandra truly has no shortage of options when it comes to good food and great vibes. A unique spot opened towards the end of August: a 12-seater all-day cafe named after the Japanese word for "avocado". The menu at Abokado promises a creative blend of avocado with Japanese flavours. Diners can enjoy a selection of small plates, snacks, sushi, rice bowls and more in a cosy space featuring clean lines, natural materials, and a serene ambience.

Where: Shop no. 1, Sefa House, Pali Mala Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai.





4. My, Oh My!, Andheri

My, Oh My! Live Kitchen & Bar is one of Andheri West's newest openings. The menu features treats bursting with Italian and European flavours to be paired with handcrafted cocktails. There is also an array of non-alcoholic options to choose from. The inner section of the restaurant has an open kitchen while the outdoor area has a skylight roof and house-grown microgreens. Community tables add to the welcoming atmosphere.

Where: Melbourne Building, Shastri Nagar Lane 1, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai.





5. The Bombay Cartel, Fort

The Bombay Cartel has a cool new outpost in Kala Ghoda. The restaurant and bar combine the historic essence of its location with its signature modern flair. It has also launched a new cocktail menu, called 'Bombay Zara Hatke'. Each drink is meant to pay homage to the city's vibrant culture and heritage. As for food, The Bombay Cartel is known for its wide range of vegetarian delights for every mood.

Where: No-2, Ground Floor, Alli Chambers, Nagindas Master Road, Cross Lane, Homi Modi St, opposite Bombay House, Fort.