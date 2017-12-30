SEARCH

10 Easy Cocktail Recipes for Your New Year Party

   |  Updated: December 30, 2017 11:17 IST

Google Plus Reddit
10 Easy Cocktail Recipes for Your New Year Party

New year is just around the corner and whether you're at a party or at home, it is fun to have a nice glass of cocktail in your hand to kick-start 2018 and celebrate the year gone by. New Year's Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year and we all make preparations weeks before to get set for the big night. Even though champagne is considered as the traditional New Year drink, this time around we suggest you do things differently and try something new. If you're hosting your own New Year Eve bash, be the bartender and shake up some interesting and festive cocktails. The best part about these New Year cocktails is not only are they festive but they are also easy to make. Here are some super fun cocktail recipes that you can try to impress and entertain your guests.

harmful drinks for health
The best part about these New Year cocktails is not only are they festive but they are also easy to make

1. Bourbon Fig

The everlasting taste of bourbon mixed with sweet figs makes for a mind-blowing drink to start your year right. This old fashioned drink garnished with a small slice of fresh fig is an amazing party starter.
 
bourbon fig recipe
This old fashioned drink garnished with a small slice of fresh fig is an amazing party starter

2. Fall cocktail

This heartwarming cocktail infused with alcohol and wintery flavours of thyme and apples is the perfect drink to keep you warm on the chilly eve of new year's.
 
fall cocktail recipe
This cocktail perfect drink to keep you warm on the chilly eve of new year's

3. Medusa

Say hello to this simple but gorgeous drink. Medusa is a delicious cocktail recipe. A refreshing mix of apple juice, lime, coriander leaves and fennel along with the kick of vodka.
 
cocktailMedusa is a simple but gorgeous drink

4. Rum punch

The classic rum punch is like sunset in our glass. It is a delicious fusion of fruits and your favourite rum infused with the minty flavours that will make you feel rejuvenated.
 
drinks
The classic rum punch is like sunset in our glass

5. Strawberry margarita

Margarita is truly a party drink. This fruity version literally takes just five minutes to prepare and is the best way to use up sweet and seasonal strawberries.
 
strawberry margarita
Strawberry margarita is the best way to use up sweet and seasonal strawberries

6. Old fashioned

If you're new to whiskey and would like to experiment with it, start with the old fashioned. The drink is traditionally served in a short and round tumbler which is named old fashioned, after the drink.
 
whiskey old fashioned 625If you're new to whiskey and would like to experiment with it, start with the old fashioned

7. Whiskey and Tea

Sounds weird? Not really! Whiskey and tea is probably one of the most refreshing and delicious cocktails that you will lay your hands on. Using tea in your cocktails was also one of the most interesting trends of 2017 that we'd like to carry forward to the New Year as well.
 
cocktailWhiskey and tea is probably one of the most refreshing and delicious cocktails

8. Ek Baar Mulled Wine

This is one of the most popular party cocktails for the festive season. Winter and mulled wine go hand and hand. What's better than turning your favourite wine into a fun and delightful cocktail with a blend of wintery spices?
 
cocktails
Ek Baar Mulled Wine is one of the most popular party cocktails for the festive season

9. Earl-Y-Gin

This cocktail is made with gin and a citrusy blend of earl grey tea. Taking cue from one of the most popular trends of 2017, this sweet and sour tea-based cocktail will be a great addition to your New Year party menu.
 
cocktail 625
This cocktail is made with gin and a citrusy blend of earl grey tea

10. Hot chocolate cow

Last but not the least, this cocktail brings the best of both worlds together. Smooth yet mildly strong, it is a combination of hot chocolate and vodka. This drink is one of the best cocktails to kick start your year with.
 
chocolate hazelnut milkshake recipe


Be it an intimate get-together or a grand party, these cocktail recipes are great to impress your friends and make your guests go 'wow'. They can definitely get any party started. Cheers and Happy New Year 2018!


For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  New Year 2018Cocktail RecipesNew Year Party
New Year 2018: Interesting New Year Offers From Delhi-NCR You Would Love
New Year 2018: Interesting New Year Offers From Delhi-NCR You Would Love
10 Foods That Will Bring You Good Luck in the New Year
10 Foods That Will Bring You Good Luck in the New Year

Related Recipe

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 