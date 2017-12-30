10 Easy Cocktail Recipes for Your New Year Party

This

old fashioned

drink garnished with a small slice of fresh fig is an amazing party starter

This cocktail perfect drink to keep you warm on the chilly eve of new year's

Medusa is a simple but gorgeous drink

The classic rum punch is like sunset in our glass

Strawberry margarita is the best way to use up sweet and seasonal strawberries

If you're new to whiskey and would like to experiment with it, start with the old fashioned

Whiskey and tea is probably one of the most refreshing and delicious cocktails

Ek Baar Mulled Wine is one of the most popular party cocktails for the festive season

This cocktail is made with gin and a citrusy blend of earl grey tea

This heartwarming cocktail infused with alcohol and wintery flavours of thyme and apples is the perfect drink to keep you warm on the chilly eve of new year's.Say hello to this simple but gorgeous drink. Medusa is a delicious cocktail recipe. A refreshing mix of apple juice, lime, coriander leaves and fennel along with the kick of vodka.The classic rum punch is like sunset in our glass. It is a delicious fusion of fruits and your favourite rum infused with the minty flavours that will make you feel rejuvenated.Margarita is truly a party drink. This fruity version literally takes just five minutes to prepare and is the best way to use up sweet and seasonal strawberries.If you're new to whiskey and would like to experiment with it, start with the old fashioned. The drink is traditionally served in a short and round tumbler which is named old fashioned, after the drink.Sounds weird? Not really! Whiskey and tea is probably one of the most refreshing and delicious cocktails that you will lay your hands on. Using tea in your cocktails was also one of the most interesting trends of 2017 that we'd like to carry forward to the New Year as well.This is one of the most popular party cocktails for the festive season. Winter and mulled wine go hand and hand. What's better than turning your favourite wine into a fun and delightful cocktail with a blend of wintery spices?This cocktail is made with gin and a citrusy blend of earl grey tea. Taking cue from one of the most popular trends of 2017, this sweet and sour tea-based cocktail will be a great addition to your New Year party menu.Last but not the least, this cocktail brings the best of both worlds together. Smooth yet mildly strong, it is a combination of hot chocolate and vodka. This drink is one of the best cocktails to kick start your year with.Be it an intimate get-together or a grand party, these cocktail recipes are great to impress your friends and make your guests go 'wow'. They can definitely get any party started. Cheers and Happy New Year 2018!