10 Best Fusion Food Recipes for Your New Year's Eve Party

Highlights A cheesy take on your favourite street kachoris. Try cheese kachoris

Chicken kebabs are the perfect starters for your dinner party

Here's a pick for dessert - apple jalebis served with gulab ice cream

A cheesy take on your favourite street kachoris.

Juicy fillets of fish coated with pungent Kasundi mustard.

Chicken kebabs are the perfect starters for your dinner party

Coffee and mutton? Yes, please!

Here's another pick for dessert - hot apple jalebis served with gulab ice cream.

A classic Italian starter combined with our very own tandoori chicken chunks.

A cheesy take on your favourite street kachoris. Crisp homemade kachoris are stuffed with paneer, Cheddar cheese and spicy jalapenos. Your guests won't be able to stop at one, so make sure your fry loads of them. The best part is that these can even be baked or fried in the air fryer for all those who are calorie conscious.Juicy fillets of fish coated with pungent Kasundi mustard. You can serve this dish with a freshly made strawberry chutney - a great way to use up the sweet seasonal produce. The sweet and tangy flavours of strawberries balance out the pungent kick of mustard really well.(Also read: 10 Perfect New Year's Evening Foods That Don't Require a Fork and Knife Chicken kebabs are the perfect starters for your dinner party. But this time around, infuse them with some creamy avocados and serve with a sweet and tangy pineapple chutney. Shallow fry the tikkis in some olive oil they give them a healthy and wholesome kick so that none of your guests will complain!Another stunner by Chef Kunal Kapur. You know no one can street crisp gol gappas filled with the zesty paani. Give this favourite street food a twist and offer you guests some gol gappa shots for your New Year party. A mix of fruit juices and fresh fruits stuffed in gol gappas - serve these to start your party.Here's a delicious way to use up all the winter berries and give your New Year dessert a floral touch. Floral seems to be one of the biggest trends of 2017 and this recipe is a great way to make the most of fit. A refreshing and creamy blend of berries, rice, milk and lavender flower essence.Take your culinary skills a notch by creating this South Indian and American fusion. Two classics from two countries - idlis and burgers - come together to make a fusion dish like no other. Try this and you might be the first one to start a trend.Coffee and mutton? Yes, please! You may have never tried this fusion before but it's time to do so now. Marinate mutton chops with a shot of espresso, some fresh herbs, honey and balsamic vinegar to add a deep and rich flavour to your meat. This brilliant recipe has been shared by Chef Ritu Dalmia, so you definitely can't go wrong!(Also read: A Fully Planned Christmas Menu For all the vegetarians out there, this wholesome lasagna stuffed with soft cottage cheese and a mix of char-grilled veggies is an absolute treat. This one dish wonder is perfect to feed a crowd at your New Year Party.Here's another pick for dessert - hot apple jalebis served with gulab ice cream. This is perfect winter treat and a delicious pick for your New Year Party menu. Sweet slices of apples are coated with a thin batter, fried crisp and golden and finally dipped in sugar syrup.The name says it all. A classic Italian starter combined with our very own tandoori chicken chunks. This is a great example of an East Meets West snack. Top toasted bread with a masaledar mix of tandoori chicken chunks preferably grilled over charcoal to add the quintessential smoky flavour.Each one of these dishes offer the best of both worlds and will definitely leave your guests wanting for more. We promise.