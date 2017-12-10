10 Best Fusion Food Recipes for Your New Year's Eve Party
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: December 10, 2017 14:02 IST
New Year is right around the corner and if you're planning to bring in 2018 with an intimate gathering of your friends and family, you're at the right place. We've put together a fantastic list of some interesting snacks, mains and desserts that you can easy prepare at home and serve your guests to keep them entertained. The catch here is that these are not your usual treats but each one of them overs a combination of desi and International flavours. These fusion recipes are perfect to impress your friends and family and make your New Year Party a total hit.
Highlights
- A cheesy take on your favourite street kachoris. Try cheese kachoris
- Chicken kebabs are the perfect starters for your dinner party
- Here's a pick for dessert - apple jalebis served with gulab ice cream
1. Cheese and Jalapeno Stuffed Kachoris
A cheesy take on your favourite street kachoris. Crisp homemade kachoris are stuffed with paneer, Cheddar cheese and spicy jalapenos. Your guests won't be able to stop at one, so make sure your fry loads of them. The best part is that these can even be baked or fried in the air fryer for all those who are calorie conscious.
A cheesy take on your favourite street kachoris.
2. Kasundi Sea Bass with Strawberry Chutney
Juicy fillets of fish coated with pungent Kasundi mustard. You can serve this dish with a freshly made strawberry chutney - a great way to use up the sweet seasonal produce. The sweet and tangy flavours of strawberries balance out the pungent kick of mustard really well.
(Also read: 10 Perfect New Year's Evening Foods That Don't Require a Fork and Knife)Juicy fillets of fish coated with pungent Kasundi mustard.
3. Avocado Chicken Kebab with Pineapple Chutney
Chicken kebabs are the perfect starters for your dinner party. But this time around, infuse them with some creamy avocados and serve with a sweet and tangy pineapple chutney. Shallow fry the tikkis in some olive oil they give them a healthy and wholesome kick so that none of your guests will complain!
Chicken kebabs are the perfect starters for your dinner party
4. Golgappa Shots
Another stunner by Chef Kunal Kapur. You know no one can street crisp gol gappas filled with the zesty paani. Give this favourite street food a twist and offer you guests some gol gappa shots for your New Year party. A mix of fruit juices and fresh fruits stuffed in gol gappas - serve these to start your party.
5. Wild Berries and Lavender Kheer
Here's a delicious way to use up all the winter berries and give your New Year dessert a floral touch. Floral seems to be one of the biggest trends of 2017 and this recipe is a great way to make the most of fit. A refreshing and creamy blend of berries, rice, milk and lavender flower essence.
6. Idli Burger
Take your culinary skills a notch by creating this South Indian and American fusion. Two classics from two countries - idlis and burgers - come together to make a fusion dish like no other. Try this and you might be the first one to start a trend.
7. Coffee Marinated Mutton Chops
Coffee and mutton? Yes, please! You may have never tried this fusion before but it's time to do so now. Marinate mutton chops with a shot of espresso, some fresh herbs, honey and balsamic vinegar to add a deep and rich flavour to your meat. This brilliant recipe has been shared by Chef Ritu Dalmia, so you definitely can't go wrong!
(Also read: A Fully Planned Christmas Menu)Coffee and mutton? Yes, please!
8. Paneer Lasagna With Kadahi Sabzi
For all the vegetarians out there, this wholesome lasagna stuffed with soft cottage cheese and a mix of char-grilled veggies is an absolute treat. This one dish wonder is perfect to feed a crowd at your New Year Party.
9. Apple Jalebis with Gulab Ice Cream
Here's another pick for dessert - hot apple jalebis served with gulab ice cream. This is perfect winter treat and a delicious pick for your New Year Party menu. Sweet slices of apples are coated with a thin batter, fried crisp and golden and finally dipped in sugar syrup.
Here's another pick for dessert - hot apple jalebis served with gulab ice cream.
10. Tandoori Chicken Bruschetta
The name says it all. A classic Italian starter combined with our very own tandoori chicken chunks. This is a great example of an East Meets West snack. Top toasted bread with a masaledar mix of tandoori chicken chunks preferably grilled over charcoal to add the quintessential smoky flavour.
A classic Italian starter combined with our very own tandoori chicken chunks.
Each one of these dishes offer the best of both worlds and will definitely leave your guests wanting for more. We promise.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.