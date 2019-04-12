NewMenuAlert: The Malyalam New Year Feast At Zambar Is One Finger-Licking Affair You Should Not Miss

Highlights Zambar has a special Vishu feast this weekend

A traditional Vishu sadya is always vegetarian

A sadya can have up to 20 dishes

The season of festival is upon us and we cannot be more thrilled. The coming weekend is filled with regional New Year celebrations like Vishu, Pohela Boishakh, Baisakhi. To mark the Malyalam New Year, Zambar is hosting a special Vishu feast. Inspired by festive lanes of Kerala, the grand feast is a delicious mishmash of authentic Malayali recipes that have become Vishu staple across Malayali households over the years. The grand feast of popular vegetarian classics are available only on 14th and 15th April, 2019, so make sure you do not miss out on this delish annual extravaganza.





Chef Vetrimurugan, who has curated the special menu, explained us why this particular feast is so important for Malyalis, "Vishu marks the Malayalam new year and beginning of spring. It is the first day of the Medam month as per Malayalam calendar and is celebrated with much fervour by Malayalis."





"We celebrate with a special feast called 'sadya' which has flavours that should be equally present in the meal. Sadya is a big feast associated with any special occasion. The traditional vegetarian meal is served on a plantain or banana leaf and people eat it sitting on the floor. Sadya can have 24-28 dishes served in it."





(Also Read: 10 Best Onam Sadhya Recipes)





The Sadya is supposed to be an out and out vegetarian affair. Since rice, curd and bananas are so important to Malyali cuisine, they are recurrent ingredients across most of the dishes. The curries served in the Sadya also make use of seasonal vegetables and spices.

This weekend, Zambar is offering an exotic platter that promises to evoke the feel and vibe of a true Sadya with more than 18 dishes on the banana leaf. From soothing parippu curry, to the ambrosial sambar, rasam, moru kachiyathu, inji curry and rice, this Vishu feast is as indulgent as it gets. Other south Indian favourites that would also feature on your platter are avial, kaalan, olan, kootu curry, pulissery, theeyal, pal payasam.





(Also Read: Avial, The Dish Some Say Was Invented By One Of The Pandavas)





If you are a fan of Malayali cuisine, or want to explore the sheer richness of the cuisine all at once, make sure you do not miss out on this memorable affair.











Date: Saturday, 14th & 15th April 2019





Venue: Zambar, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon





Timings: Lunch 12 noon onwards and Dinner 7 pm onwards





Cost per Head: INR 800 ++















