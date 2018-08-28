NewRestaurantAlert: The New Pan-Asian Restaurant With A Difference!

Highlights The hustling M-block market of GK 1 has opened its door to Tanoshii Trail

The restaurant is one-stop food destination for Pan Asian food lovers

The restaurant takes in elements from across South East Asia

The hustling M-block market of Greater Kailash 1 has opened its door to a new Pan-Asian restaurant, Tanoshii Trail. The restaurant is one-stop food destination for the ones who have a taste for Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Malaysian, Vietnamese and Burmese. Tanoshii Trail promises to offer an experience under the bracket of affordable luxury. It focuses on not only providing an authentic and offbeat cuisine to the foods connoisseur, but also attracting diners who don't like to take risk when it comes to the new food culture. Let's look at what Tanoshii Trail, the new Pan Asian restaurant, has to offer.





Tanoshii Trail - Ambience





Situated on the second level, one of the most appealing characteristics of this restaurant is a fancy conveyor belt giving its veterans a unique experience in the dine-in world. The restaurant takes in elements from across the various regions in South East Asia. Emphasis has largely been placed on décor through colourful wall murals of Japanese Geishas and a fiery dragon, which are quite noticeable as you enter the restaurant.





Tanoshii Trail - Food and Drinks

Tanoshii Trail offers specialties from different regions of South East Asia, including Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Malaysian, Vietnamese and Burmese. For starters, you can enjoy three treasure chicken bundle dumplings, assorted vegetables in bean-curd skin, vegetarian siu mai, chicken teriyaki roll, tofu teriyaki roll, pop chengdu chicken, si chuan cheung fun (rice noodle roll) and spicy four seasons dimsum among an array of dishes. For the main course, you can enjoy chicken stone wok, kung pao chicken with crispy rice, ho fun noodles and pan fried noodles with seafood including prawns and squids, and black pepper chicken with crispy rice. For desserts, seasonal fruit tarts, cheese frushi and betel leaf fried ice-cream can leave you asking for more.





Three treasure chicken bundle





Dumplings





Kung pao chicken with crispy rice





Seasonal tarts





Mocktails





While Tanoshii Trail doesn't serve alcohol, it offers a range of interesting mocktails like oriental sunset, tom yum martini, watermelon basil punch and Tanoshii-style beer that takes the cake. It offers a few shakes including cafe mocha, candied fruit, yin & yang, Thai twister and berry delight. Furthermore, incorporating the Indian love for tea, they have also procured some of the finest tea offerings from an exotic list of flavours.





Watermelon basil punch





Oriental Sunset





Tom Yum





We Recommend





We definitely recommend assorted vegetables in bean-curd skin, pop Chengdu chicken, black pepper chicken with crispy rice, chicken stone wok and three treasure chicken bundles. We loved the oriental sunset, watermelon basil punch and Tanoshii-style beer.





So, head to this amazing Pan-Asian restaurant that will make you want to visit again and again.





Where: M-18, First floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK-1), New Delhi





Cost for Two: INR 1,400 for two people (approximately)





Contact: 011-40044818







