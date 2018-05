NewRestaurantAlert:World Street Food, Inventive Cocktails And More At The Drunken Botanist

Highlights The Drunken Botanist is a new restaurant in Gurgaon' Cyber Hub

Drunken Botanist is a theme restaurant, styled and named on a book

The restaurant has a botanical garden meets cafe look

A post shared by The Drunken Botanist (@thedrunkenb_official) on Apr 21, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

A post shared by The Drunken Botanist (@thedrunkenb_official) on May 18, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

The restaurant has a botanical garden meets cafe look. You are seated surrounded by pots and plants, and a distinct green hue to everything - from the walls to the upholstery. You may or may not have an affinity for ferns and flowers hanging from the ceiling or mist spewing out of pipes - and that's a completely a personal choice - either way, the restaurant has unusual aesthetics and an almost 'whimsical' look, which is very different from any of the other Cyber Hub joints currently.Another plus here is the feeling of space you get in this large restaurant. Unlike so many new places, tables aren't stacked so close to each other that you cannot have a private conversation over dinner. There's no bumping into people as you make your way to the washroom.We went on a hot afternoon - and the restaurant was just perfectly cooled. This matters - especially during summer months when eating indoors is the only option available.Drunken Botanist boasts of a large menu. There's a plenty to choose from and Chef Datta and his team make sure every dish looks as impressive as it tastes. The most interesting section is the one dedicated to street foods from across the world. There is Tingmo from Bhutan, Caribbean-flavoured Chicken wrap, Sri Lankan Kottu Roti and a Japanese style curry puff to name a few.There are also some novel creations like Botanist Potted Idli (idli stuffed with sambar pate), Tandoori Tostada and Laal Maans Ravioli.Regulars like pizzas, pastas and even a small selection of Chinese dishes make it to the menu too.(Also Read: #NewRestaurantAlert: NicoCaara For Tropical Inspired Local Eating Why? Because it's chhole bhature! The idea of eating this as an entrée is a novel one. After all, who wouldn't want to give this a try. Palm-sized bhature are served with a dollop of masala chhole inside, topped with sour cream and guacamole. Try this if you are eating with friends and family and don't mind a dish that's a little messy.This is the popular Sri Lankan street food and a version of our own Kothu Parotha from down South. Indian Kothu Parotha is basically a delightful mix of chopped up parantha (or roti) served with cubes of chicken or veggies. This one comes with minced chicken and is really flavourful.Another international street food dish - the pork belly rolls are done with some inspiration from Philippines. The rolls served to us were done just right and served with spicy Asian tomato sauce. Perfect snack when you are in the mood for something substantial.Large chunks of sole fish done to perfection, sitting on a bed of crispy potato wisps. The caramelised onions on top add just the right amount of sweetness to the overall flavours.Perfectly marinated Indian lamb served live on the table along with a host of sauces and garlic naan. We loved the little barbeque-flavoured piece of sugarcane that is served with this as a palate cleanser.If you are a Cyber Hub regular, then this is a new place worth exploring. With multiple seating options, you are more than likely to find a table even during restaurant rush hours. It's got a fresh look and appeal, and above all, the food is good and won't leave a hole in your pocket.Don't leave the place before trying the Nolen Gur Cheesecake.The one we tasted was made using Chef Datta's own reserves of Nolen Gur brought back from Kolkata just a week back. Pure heaven!