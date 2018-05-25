NewRestaurantAlert:World Street Food, Inventive Cocktails And More At The Drunken Botanist

The Drunken Botanist is a new restaurant in Gurgaon' Cyber Hub
There is a new restaurant in Gurgaon' Cyber Hub and its becoming quite a popular spot with corporate diners on weekdays and families on weekends. Drunken Botanist is a theme restaurant, styled and named on the book with the same name. Authored by Amy Stewart, The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks is a rich and peculiar mix of recipes and stories about herbs, plants, flowers and even fungi that have been transformed into an alcohol of some kind. It's a guidebook that would make both mixologists and gardeners happy! Borrowing from this idea is Gurgaon's very now Drunken Botanist, which is owned and run by the same team that runs Molecule in Sector 29 market. Executive Chef Chanchal Datta does a great job of creating an expansive menu that has a little bit for everyone in a large group.
The Decor
The restaurant has a botanical garden meets cafe look. You are seated surrounded by pots and plants, and a distinct green hue to everything - from the walls to the upholstery. You may or may not have an affinity for ferns and flowers hanging from the ceiling or mist spewing out of pipes - and that's a completely a personal choice - either way, the restaurant has unusual aesthetics and an almost 'whimsical' look, which is very different from any of the other Cyber Hub joints currently. Another plus here is the feeling of space you get in this large restaurant. Unlike so many new places, tables aren't stacked so close to each other that you cannot have a private conversation over dinner. There's no bumping into people as you make your way to the washroom.
We went on a hot afternoon - and the restaurant was just perfectly cooled. This matters - especially during summer months when eating indoors is the only option available.
The Menu
Drunken Botanist boasts of a large menu. There's a plenty to choose from and Chef Datta and his team make sure every dish looks as impressive as it tastes. The most interesting section is the one dedicated to street foods from across the world. There is Tingmo from Bhutan, Caribbean-flavoured Chicken wrap, Sri Lankan Kottu Roti and a Japanese style curry puff to name a few.
There are also some novel creations like Botanist Potted Idli (idli stuffed with sambar pate), Tandoori Tostada and Laal Maans Ravioli. Regulars like pizzas, pastas and even a small selection of Chinese dishes make it to the menu too.
Why? Because it's chhole bhature! The idea of eating this as an entrée is a novel one. After all, who wouldn't want to give this a try. Palm-sized bhature are served with a dollop of masala chhole inside, topped with sour cream and guacamole. Try this if you are eating with friends and family and don't mind a dish that's a little messy.
Sri Lankan style Kottu Roti
This is the popular Sri Lankan street food and a version of our own Kothu Parotha from down South. Indian Kothu Parotha is basically a delightful mix of chopped up parantha (or roti) served with cubes of chicken or veggies. This one comes with minced chicken and is really flavourful.
Pork Belly Roll
Another international street food dish - the pork belly rolls are done with some inspiration from Philippines. The rolls served to us were done just right and served with spicy Asian tomato sauce. Perfect snack when you are in the mood for something substantial.
Amaranth Coated Sole
Large chunks of sole fish done to perfection, sitting on a bed of crispy potato wisps. The caramelised onions on top add just the right amount of sweetness to the overall flavours.
Laboratory Lamp Chops
Perfectly marinated Indian lamb served live on the table along with a host of sauces and garlic naan. We loved the little barbeque-flavoured piece of sugarcane that is served with this as a palate cleanser. If you are a Cyber Hub regular, then this is a new place worth exploring. With multiple seating options, you are more than likely to find a table even during restaurant rush hours. It's got a fresh look and appeal, and above all, the food is good and won't leave a hole in your pocket.
Parting note: Don't leave the place before trying the Nolen Gur Cheesecake. The one we tasted was made using Chef Datta's own reserves of Nolen Gur brought back from Kolkata just a week back. Pure heaven!