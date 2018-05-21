Top 4 Newest Delhi NCR Restaurants You Should Check Out This Month!

Highlights There are several new and exciting restaurants to explore in Delhi NCR.

Zorawar Kalra's Bo Tai delivers oriental flavours and a great view.

The Grammar Room in Mehrauli is a cutesy all-day cafe with books.

If this month, you're spoilt for choice and can't decide which new places to check out on the weekends, you may want to bookmark this page.



Here's a list of four newest restaurants in Delhi and NCR for you to check out this month:

1. Bo Tai

Great news for all Thai food lovers! One of the biggest Indian restaurateurs Zorawar Kalra who has places like Masala Library, Pa Pa Ya and Farzi Café to his credit, has now added another gem to Delhi's foodie landscape with Bo Tai- a Modern Thai Bar & Grill. The restaurant located in Mehrauli, opened its doors to the public in April 2018 and may easily be one of your best bets for oriental cuisine in the city. Bo Tai has a menu that features a medley of Italian grills and Thai curries, complimented by a stunning view of the Qutub Minar and may just be perfect for a fancy dinner date.

Where: Bo- Tai, Kutub Boulevard, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs 3,500 (plus taxes)

2. Amuse House

Bringing the varied flavours of the European cuisine to your table is a new restaurant called Amuse House, which is located in South Delhi's Ansal Plaza. The menu promises to be a delight for meat lovers, but will definitely not disappoint vegetarians either. With options like chickpea and mint falafel, potato bruschetta and grilled goat cheese, beetroots and burnt orange for vegetarians and dishes like chicken bourak, chicken roast and pork belly for non-vegetarians, the restaurant promises to be a satisfying experience for all.

Where: C-108, 1st Floor, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg

Cost for 2: Rs 1800 (plus taxes)



Amuse House in Ansal Plaza

3. The Drunken Botanist

Gurugram peeps, it's time to get stoked because there's a new botanist in town to get you drunk on food love! Located at DLF Cyber Hub, the Drunken Botanist promises to be an instant favourite for people who love craft beer. Restaurateur Mr. Manish Sharma's microbrewery has a menu that caters to people of all tastes and features dishes from Continental, Italian, Chinese and North Indian cuisines. Quirky fusion dishes like the chhole bhature tacos may compete with all time-favourites like murgh malai tikka and biryani, but whatever you choose to go with, it looks like there is little that can go wrong here.

Where: Unit 1B & 1C, Upper Ground Floor-C, Building 10C, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Cost for 2: Rs 1500 (plus taxes)



The Drunken Botanist in Gurgaon

4. The Grammar Room

This newly-opened all day café in Mehrauli promises to be a safe haven for those looking to chill out in a new place and yet escape Delhi's punishing heat. Apart from a cutesy décor with walls interspersed with filled book shelves, artisanal coffees and a range of cocktails, The Grammar Room promises to make you lose track of time. If you love breakfast and can eat it all day, you must check this café out.

Where: One Style Mile, Mehrauli

Cost for 2: Rs 1850 (plus taxes)

The Grammar Room in Mehrauli

We know what you're thinking- it's time to call up your friends and make weekend plans as soon as possible!