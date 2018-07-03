Top 5 Newest Restaurants To Check Out In Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru

Highlights Kaze offers an interesting fine dining experience with a picturesque view

Kaze is a grand art deco-inspired kitchen and bar in Bengaluru that serves authentic Pan-Asian cuisine and fusion cocktails . It has four distinct spaces - an open lounge area, a bar with an extended open deck, a live sushi and sashimi counter, and a private dining room area. It also has an upper private deck with an enviable view of the Bangalore Club. Located on the twenty-first floor of Skav 909, Kaze offers an interesting fine dining experience with a picturesque view, along with authentic Japanese cuisine and a good range of cocktails and drinks. The place seems like a good choice for celebration of a special occasion.: 909 SKAV, 21st floor, Lavelle Road, Bangalore: INR 2,500Grandmama's has had stupendous success so far and has established itself firmly among the most popular restaurants in Mumbai. That the caf has opened its sixth outlet in Ghatkopar is only a testimony to just how much Mumbai foodies adore Grandmama. The latest addition to Grandmama's Cafe chain has both an indoor and an outdoor seating arrangement and an interesting menu on offer. New dishes at Ghatkopar Grandmama's include pan seared john dory, sindhi alu tuk and kadhi, guac and chips, mixed wild berry iced tea and cookie dough shake, etc. The decor is more or less same as other Grandmama outlets, in keeping with pastel green branding. We're sure that the Bombay 'burbies' are thrilled to have another Grandmama in their area now!: Courtyard at R-City Mall, Ghatkopar: INR 1200The cafe-bar breed of eating joints is becoming popular with young people, due to the casual ambiance and the wide variety of food and drinks options on offer. The newly opened Plate and Pint in Kemps' Corner, Mumbai, caters to this very section of foodies. Monaz Irani's bistro and bar has everything, from pancakes to pizzas and an exciting range of desserts, including sweet treats like white chocolate & baileys parfait and creme brulee with vanilla beans and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features an all-day breakfast menu and a range of beers and wines, both of which can make any cafe instantly endearing to us.: 106, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Kemps Corner: INR 1200After its successful stints in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, Bombay Brasserie has now come to Delhi and has already started creating waves among Delhi's foodies. It features an exciting range of dishes and drinks, which bring together the desi and the modern. Fiery thecha prawn made with thecha, naga ghost pepper wings, tangy wings dusted with bhoot jolokia and adds introduces the Goan pao puffs, cooked with vinegar sourced straight from Mapusa, are just some of the dishes featured on their 'smalls' menu. The main course or the 'big plates' menu consists of dishes like ismaili kofta biryani, achari biryani, etc. Even the bar - namely Patiala Bar - at Bombay Brasserie promises to be a crowd pleaser, with good options for both alcoholics and teetotallers.: H 66-68, First Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place: INR 1800



5. Swad, New Delhi



There aren't very many pure vegetarian restaurants that cater to young crowds, which makes young vegetarians of metro cities flock to places like lunch homes and state bhawans for soul-stirring food. Enter Swad - Desh Vidhesh Ka in Nehru Place, which has taken it upon itself to change our outlook towards vegetarian food. It's not just about paneer at Swad, which has created a full menu that is dedicated to re-establishing pure veg cuisine as interesting and delicious in our psyches. The feel of the restaurant is casual and the food is simply delightful, with options like mini dosas, crunchy and lip-smacking spring rolls, veg seekh kebabs and colourful vegetarian dumplings. Swad is a dependable eating-out place for vegetarians who will feel satiated and happy, no matter what they chose to order here.



Where: 43, Ground Floor, Chiranjivi Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 750



So, now that you know about these delightful new places in your city, you know what to do the coming weekend! Think we missed any of your favourite new restaurants or eating joints? Let us know in the comments below!