South India has undoubtedly given us many foods to devour upon. From spicy to sweet, many south Indian delicacies have become household names. The popularity of their traditional foods is that you can get the food from small street vendors to big restaurants specialising in bringing the original taste of south India. While we all have come to love the dosa, idli, vada and sambhar - there is no doubt that most of us love having chutneys with it. Whether it is the famous coconut chutney or green mint chutney, it goes all too well with the food. So to give you a different taste with your next south Indian meal, we bring you new chutney called nilakadalai chutney.





If you are wondering what is nilakadalai chutney, then it's a chutney made out of peanuts. Even though peanut chutney may sound plain in taste, this one will be full of flavours!

Health Benefits Of Peanuts:

Peanuts are known to be rich in many nutrients like protein, sugar, fibre, carbs and fats. They are also known to aid in heart health, weight loss may give stronger bones and healthy skin.

If consumed in moderation, peanuts can help in weight management

Here's The Recipe of Nilakadalai Chutney | Nilakadalai Chutney

To make nilakadalai chutney, you would need one cup of roasted peanuts, three cloves of garlic, two finely chopped onions, three tablespoon of oil and coconut powder, and one tablespoon jaggery, half tamarind, two dried red chillies, three-four curry leaves and salt according to taste.





First, roast the peanuts for 10 minutes. Let it cool down and remove the skin from the peanuts. Then add one tablespoon oil into the pan, throw in your garlic, red chilli and onions. Saute it till the onions turn soft. Then add the tamarind, salt and jaggery. Let it cook for a minute and cool down for 10 minutes.





In a blender, add your peanuts, coconut and the prepared mix. Blend it till a smooth paste is formed. Take it out in a bowl. Then make some tadka using oil, red chilli, curry leaves and pour on top of the chutney.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Nilakadalai Chutney.





Make this chutney at home with your next south Indian meal and enjoy it with your family!



