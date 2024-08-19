The monsoon season brings with it a craving for something warm, comforting, and delicious. What better way to satisfy those cravings than with a plate of crispy bread pakoras and a tangy Punjabi chutney? Bread pakoras are usually deep-fried, but not this one. Not only is this combo incredibly flavourful, but it's also surprisingly healthy. The recipe for this combo was shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan on her Instagram page. According to her, this bread pakora recipe packs a protein punch, thanks to the inclusion of paneer filling. But you can put any filling of your choice.

With around 21 grams of protein per serving, it's a guilt-free indulgence that will keep you feeling full and satisfied. And let's not forget about the chutney, a vibrant and flavorful accompaniment that perfectly complements the pakoras.





Also Read: Guilt-Free Bread Pakora Can Be A Perfect Tea-Time Snack

How To Make No-Fry Bread Pakora I Healthy Bread Pakora Recipe

To make these healthy pakoras, start with whole-wheat bread slices. Fill them with your choice of leftover paneer bhurji or aloo filling. Dip the filled bread slices in a thick besan batter infused with ajwain, coriander, and your favourite spices. Deep-fry until golden brown and crispy.

Punjabi Chutney Recipe

This tangy chutney is a staple in Punjabi households. It's incredibly easy to make and adds a burst of flavour to any dish. To prepare, soak tamarind in water until it becomes pulpy. Blend this with green chillies, mint, coriander, onions, and spices to create a vibrant and flavorful chutney.

So, next time the rain starts pouring, treat yourself to this delightful and satisfying snack.





Also Read: These Yummy Pakoras Are Made Without Besan, But Are Just As Tasty

Tips for a Healthier Pakora

Use whole wheat bread for added fibre.

Opt for low-fat paneer or aloo filling.

Drain the pakoras on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Serve with fresh vegetables like cucumber or carrot sticks for added nutrition.

By following these tips, you can enjoy your favourite monsoon snack without compromising on your health goals.

