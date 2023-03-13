Gorging on freshly made pakoras for breakfast is a fun way to start your day. There are so many options out there: bread pakora, aloo pakora, pyaz pakora, paneer pakora, palak pakora, etc. All we usually do is opt for the filling of choice, dip it into the besan batter and deep fry it! But what to do if you don't have besan at home? Or what if you cannot consume besan but still want pakoras? We have a solution for you! Try making special aloo-bread pakoras that are just as crispy and tasty. On her YouTube channel 'Cooking with Reshu,' the vlogger recently shared a quick recipe for yummy pakoras that can be made without besan. When you hear aloo-bread pakora, you might think it means stuffing bread pockets with potatoes before frying them. But this recipe is different! This snack can actually be made using neither besan (gram flour) nor bread slices. The result is still something close to a bread pakora. Wondering how? Read more below

How To Make Pakoras Without Besan

Can you use plain flour instead of besan?

According to this recipe, you have to use cornflour to bind the ingredients. Maida or plain flour should not be used for this particular version of aloo pakoras.

One should avoid using maida for this particular pakora recipe. Photo Credit: iStock

How to make pakoras crispy?

When one is making regular pakoras, one has to pay attention to the consistency of the besan batter and the frying method in order to get crispy pakoras. However, for these no-besan pakoras, the bread crumbs used to bind the potato 'dough' help make the pakoras crispy. You also need to fry them on all sides at high heat to reduce oil absorption.

Quick No-Besan Aloo Pakora Recipe by Cooking with Reshu

Take around half a kilo of potatoes and mash them together. Do not mash until smooth; let small pieces of the potatoes remain intact.

Add chopped green chillies, red chilli powder, crushed cumin, chopped coriander and salt to taste.

Add cornflour and breadcrumbs to the potato mixture to bind it. You can make your own breadcrumbs or use a packaged version.

Mix well using your hands to form a dough. Knead well and use very little oil to stop the dough from sticking to the surface.

Divide the dough into two parts. Flatten one part evenly to form a thick rectangle.

Cut the dough into triangles in the shape of bread pakoras. Deep fry them in hot oil. Cook on one side and then turn them over as they turn light golden. Fry them on medium to high heat only.

Once they turn golden brown on both sides, transfer them onto a plate. Serve hot with chutney and ketchup.

These unique aloo pakoras are a great breakfast or tea-time snack. They are very easy to make and only require everyday ingredients. If you want a different chutney to pair with your pakoras, check out this tomato mint chutney recipe. If your pakoras always turn out too oily, check out these tips and mistakes to avoid. If you're looking for more easy pakora recipes, check out this list. You can never go wrong with pakoras!