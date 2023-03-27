Sweet tooth is hard to please. It won't settle for plain fruits or fruit yogurt or other healthy dishes posing as desserts. It still yearns for cakes and cookies of the world. But we applaud your effort for maintaining a healthy diet sans refined sugar, which not only leads to weight gain but also harms overall health. Plus, excessive sweet is not good for your blood sugar level too. And let's not forget the ridiculous amount of maida that goes in the body. Only if we could get a deliciously sweet cake without maida and sugar. Well, we heard you.

Add fruits and nuts to the cake to enhance flavour. Photo Credit: iStock

Presenting an easy cake recipe that contains none of these unhealthy things, including butter! And if you are a vegetarian, this recipe does away with eggs as well. What's surprising is that even without the usual cake ingredients, this dish tastes absolutely terrific. Imagine the joy of digging into a yummy cake with the same heavenly flavours, minus the guilt! This eggless atta gud cake is just what we need for our sweet cravings.

Food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shared this cake recipe on her YouTube channel that uses jaggery (gud) instead of sugar to sweeten it. Also, it's super easy to make it. Let's check out the recipe.











Eggless Atta Gud Cake Recipe I How To Make Healthy Cake Without Sugar And Maida:

To make this eggless atta cake, take a large bowl, mix curd, baking powder and baking soda. You will see curd rising and developing froth. Let it rest for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, grind jaggery with some oil in a cake mixer. Add curd mixture and blend well with some milk and vanilla essence. Then add the dry ingredients of whole wheat flour and baking powder. Blend well. Transfer to a greased cake tin lined with parchment paper. This ensures that the cake doesn't stick to the pan and comes out easily when baked. Now garnish the cake mixture with some almond flakes or other nuts of your choice and bake in the oven.





The cake will turn up nicely browned. The moist, sponge cake will win your heart and stomach. Believe us, the delight of eating a healthy cake any time is simply unmatched. Try this recipe today!