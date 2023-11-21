Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important, and in a world dominated by fast food, it's crucial to recognise the significance of proper nutrition for overall well-being. Regardless of age, adequate nutrition is essential for the development of our health, a fact highlighted by various health experts. As the winter chill sets in, bringing with it the usual suspects of colds, coughs and sore throats, prioritising a nutritious diet becomes even more critical. Fortunately, the winter season offers an array of fruits and vegetables that can enrich your diet with essential nutrients. Before getting to know these seasonal delights, let's understand why a nutrition-rich diet is essential.





Why Nutrition Matters | Why Is Nutrition Important?

Insufficient nutrition weakens the body, leaving it susceptible to a myriad of diseases. A diverse range of nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, is vital for overall bodily functions. These nutrients play a pivotal role in cell and tissue repair and growth. A well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet is the key to meeting the body's daily nutrient requirements and fortifying immunity during seasonal transitions.





Here Are 7 Fruits and Vegetables You Must Include In Your Winter Diet:







As the seasons change, immunity often takes a hit, making it imperative to incorporate foods that not only strengthen immunity but also fulfil daily nutritional needs. Here are some winter-friendly fruits and vegetables that can contribute to a healthier you:





1. Spinach







Spinach, a winter vegetable powerhouse, boasts carbohydrates, protein, fibre, and iron. Packed with antioxidants, spinach is instrumental in maintaining overall fitness and preventing health issues.

2. Beans







A nutritional powerhouse, beans are rich in lysine - an essential amino acid aiding fatty acid conversion and cholesterol reduction. They also offer a mix of folate, vitamin B, fibre, and protein.





3. Sweet Potatoes







Extensively consumed during winter, sweet potatoes have a low glycemic index. Rich in fibre, vitamin A, beta-carotene, and potassium, sweet potatoes contribute to sustained energy levels.





4. Carrots







Carrots, abundant in vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fibre, are a low-calorie option and an ally for weight management, making them a winter health staple.

5. Fenugreek







Fenugreek leaves, a nutritional green leafy delight, boast iron, calcium, phosphorus, protein, and vitamins. Widely used in winter dishes, fenugreek contributes significantly to overall health.





6. Apple







Winter is the perfect season to indulge in apples, known for strengthening immunity. Packed with pectin, protein, vitamin C, and antioxidants, apples promote overall health.

7. Pear







Pear consumption in winter contributes to fitness with its vitamin E, vitamin C, and antioxidant content, actively boosting immunity and warding off diseases.





Boost your winter diet with these fruits and vegetables, and make health a priority in every bite.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.