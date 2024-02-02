Last summer, I went on a family vacation to Kashmir. Known as Indian Switzerland, Kashmir is not just famous for its breathtaking views but also its captivating food culture. My family and I arrived for a special dinner at our family friend's place, where we encountered their speciality, Wazwan. This multi-course meal consists of several meat dishes, but the hosts also made arrangements for vegetarian options. Of all the vegetarian dishes, the one that caught my eye was Paneer Kaliya. This easy-to-make creamy gravy dish is delectable, full of flavours, and pairs well with flatbreads and rice. Upon asking, the host explained to me the origin of this dish's name: Paneer (cottage cheese) and Kaliya means creamy gravy. If you are interested in this dish, then you can just read on to learn how to make the Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya recipe at home.





Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya is easy to make.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Makes Paneer Kaliya So Special?

Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya is a creamy cottage cheese dish that is easy to make and super yummy. Unlike other paneer dishes, this dish does not require any tomatoes, onions, or ginger-garlic paste and yet is tasty. The secret behind the creaminess of this dish is milk, which when added and combined with other ingredients results in a thick gravy. The solid spices, milk, and saffron give the curry an aromatic flavor which makes it perfect for serving at dinner parties or special occasions.

What Can You Serve With Paneer Kaliya?

Paneer Kaliya is a creamy and gravy-based dish that can easily be paired with bread and rice. It tastes best with fresh fruit rice, pulao, roti, or paratha. It can easily be served as lunch or dinner meals and is perfect when you have minimal ingredients in your pantry. The best part about this Paneer Kaliya recipe is that it doesn't require much time. The creaminess of this dish can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya does not require tomatoes or onions.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya: Easy Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya Recipe: Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya Recipe For Home

As mentioned above, this easy-to-make Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya recipe does not require many ingredients or much time. The creaminess and tanginess of the gravy pair perfectly with flatbreads or pulao. To make Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya, fry the paneer until it's crisp. Cook the solid spices in oil and prepare a gravy with milk and water. Add cooked paneer and garnish with fenugreek leaves. And it's done! Serve hot!





Want a step-by-step guide to making Kashmiri Paneer Kaliya? Click here to read the full recipe.





