Weekends are just around the corner, a time when families gather to enjoy delightful breakfasts, lunches, and dinners in the comfort of their homes. It's also the perfect occasion for family get-togethers and dinner parties. However, some individuals following a strict diet refrain from indulging in their favourite treats because they are often prepared with excessive amounts of oil and ghee. But worry no more! This weekend, we have an exceptional recipe that is both healthy and delicious. Introducing Non-Fried Pakodi Chaat.

Also Read: Want To Make Perfectly Cooked Fish? Avoid These 6 Common Mistakes





Chaat, a beloved dish hailing from North India, has gained immense popularity. Papdi Chaat, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Dahi Bhalla Chaat, and Aloo Chaat are just a few examples of these lip-smacking snacks. However, they are typically deep-fried, making them less tempting to those seeking healthier options. But fear not, for this weekend, if you crave something flavourful and tangy, Non-Fried Pakodi Chaat is the answer. In this chaat, the pakodis are not fried but instead steamed, creating a delectable combination of curd, spices, and chutney. This non-fried Pakodi Chaat is enough to make your weekend extra special. So, let's dive into the recipe:

How to Make Non-Fried Pakodi Chaat:







To prepare Non-Fried Pakodi Chaat, start by making a smooth paste with soaked yellow moong dal. Beat the dal thoroughly until it becomes fluffy and light. Grease an idli maker and steam the pakodis by pouring a spoonful of batter into the moulds. Once the dumplings are steamed, allow them to cool. Now, it's time to assemble the chaat. Place all the dumplings on a plate. Pour curd over them, followed by a sprinkle of sweet chutney, green chutney, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt according to your taste preferences. For an added touch, garnish with pomegranate seeds and sev.

Also Read: How Ginger Tea Helps With Indigestion, Plus Easy Recipe To Make It





Surprise your loved ones this weekend by preparing this delicious chaat in the comfort of your own kitchen. It's a healthier twist on a classic favourite that will surely be enjoyed by all.



