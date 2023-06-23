Moist and tender - this is exactly how we like our fish. While it is not predominantly eaten in all Indian households, it is quite popular in the coastal areas of the country, especially Bengal and South India. Of course, we can easily relish mouth-watering fish delicacies at restaurants, but when it comes to cooking them at home, many people find it challenging. Oftentimes, we end up with fish that has a hard and rubbery texture and lacks the flavour we desire. And this can be quite disappointing after putting in all that hard work, isn't it? But if you pay close attention, you'll realise that we often overlook certain steps that end up ruining the taste of our fish. Here are some common mistakes you must avoid to cook fish like a pro every time.

Here Are 6 Mistakes You Must Avoid While Cooking Fish:

1. Ignoring the quality of the fish

No matter how much effort you put into cooking your fish, if it's not of good quality, it won't taste good. It's as simple as that. Always give the fish a quick inspection before you buy it. You must buy fish with shiny eyes and a firm texture. It shouldn't look dull or have a strong odour.

2. Cooking it straight out of the fridge

In a hurry, we often forget to allow the fish to come to room temperature before cooking it. This step may seem unnecessary, but if you skip it, it will directly have an impact on how it turns out. Putting chilled fish straight on the pan will result in uneven cooking, which is something we certainly want to avoid.

3. Not allowing the pan to heat

Another common mistake most of us make is popping the fish straight into the pan. We know you're hungry, and this may seem like the ideal option, but you need to be patient to cook perfect fish. If you put the fish in a cold pan, there is a high chance of it sticking to the pan and affecting its texture.

4. Adding salt at the wrong time

Do you add salt to your fish right in the middle of cooking? If yes, it's time to stop. While this is something we commonly do while making other dishes, you must avoid it while cooking fish. Salt has the ability to absorb moisture, and this will end up making your fish really dry. Always add salt towards the end, once it's almost done.

5. Touching the fish

This is something we are all guilty of doing but should avoid at all costs. You shouldn't keep fiddling with the fish with your spatula or trying to flip it unnecessarily. This will only ruin its texture. Allow it the proper time to cook from one side and then flip to the other side. So, keep your hands away while it's being cooked.

6. Cooking it for too long

Have you ever tasted a fish that seemed way too hard and tough? That's a sign that it's been overcooked. Do not let the fish cook in the pan for too long, or else you'll just end up being disappointed. Generally, a time window of 5 to 7 minutes is good enough for your fish to cook properly. This can vary depending on the type of fish you're cooking.

Cooking fish at home may seem difficult, but if you avoid these common mistakes, you'll be able to cook it just like a pro.