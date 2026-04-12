Crack open a fortune cookie, and you're not just getting a sweet treat. You're stepping into a story that travels across continents, cultures, and centuries. That tiny folded wafer with a mysterious message inside has a history far richer than most people expect. You find it at Chinese restaurants across the world, but where did it actually originate? China, right? Not really! Let's find out all about its history.

What Is A Fortune Cookie?

A fortune cookie is a small, golden, crispy wafer made with just flour, sugar, vanilla, and a hint of sesame oil. It's light, slightly sweet, and fits right in your palm. But what makes it special isn't the taste, it's the message inside. As you break it open, you'll find a tiny strip of paper with a prediction about your future, a piece of advice, a motivational quote, or lucky numbers written on it. So, it's part dessert, part game, and part mystery.

Where Did These Cookies Originate?

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Surprisingly, fortune cookies are not originally Chinese. Even though they're served at the end of meals in Chinese restaurants across the world, their roots likely come from Japan. Back in the 19th century, a cookie very similar to the fortune cookie, called tsujiura senbei, existed in places like Kyoto. These cookies had tiny fortune slips inspired by omikuji, or paper fortunes from temples, and were a little darker and larger. Instead of inside the cookie, the fortune was positioned in its fold.





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The story continues in early 1900s California, where Japanese immigrants brought these cookies with them. One key name that often comes up is Makoto Hagiwara, who served them at a tea garden in San Francisco. Around the same time, others like David Jung in Los Angeles also claimed to have invented something similar. There was even a mock “trial” years later to decide who did it first, and San Francisco won.





However, World War II marked a significant turning point. Before the war, Japanese-American bakers produced the majority of fortune cookies. However, internment camps detained thousands of Japanese Americans during the war. Consequently, their companies fell behind. Instead, Chinese-American people took over and started producing these cookies. Chinese eateries gradually established a connection with fortune cookies.





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Why Do People Love Them So Much?

Well, it's not about the cookie alone. There's something exciting about breaking it open, reading your “fortune”, and sharing it with friends or family. Laughing at the weird or surprisingly accurate messages is an experience everyone cherishes