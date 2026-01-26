If you have been scrolling social media lately, chances are you have already come across the viral cheesecake trend. And if not, well, you might have been living under a rock. This super simple cheesecake needs just two ingredients: Greek yoghurt and biscuits. The process is as easy as it gets. Add Greek yoghurt to a bowl, dip a few biscuits into it, pop the dish into the fridge for a few hours, and that's it. Your cheesecake is ready to enjoy. While many internet users are loving how quick and fuss-free it is, a few have also shared mixed reactions. Still, one thing's clear: this no-bake dessert is light, easy to make and has a good protein content. Exactly how "healthy" it is can be debated depending on the type of biscuits you choose.





If you are health-conscious and love quick treats, here are some simple two-ingredient desserts you can easily make at home:

2-Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Are Easy And Wholesome

1. Avocado Chocolate Cream

Use ripe avocado and cocoa powder. Scoop avocado into a bowl. Add cocoa powder. Mash until smooth. It becomes creamy like mousse. Avocado gives healthy fats. Cocoa adds chocolate flavour. No sugar needed if the avocado is ripe. Eat fresh. Do not store long.

2. Dates Stuffed With Almonds/Walnuts

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This dessert feels fancy but takes two minutes. Use soft, seedless dates and raw almonds or walnuts. Cut the date from the side and remove the seed. Push one almond/walnut inside each date. That's it! Dates are naturally sweet and rich in fibre. The nuts add crunch and healthy fats. This combo also helps with sugar cravings. You can store them in the fridge for 3-4 days.

3. Greek Yoghurt And Honey Bowl

Take plain Greek yoghurt and natural honey. Add two to three spoons of yoghurt to a bowl. Drizzle honey on top. Mix lightly or leave it layered. This dessert is creamy and satisfying. Yoghurt gives protein and good bacteria. Honey adds sweetness without refined sugar. You can have it chilled or at room temperature.

4. Frozen Fruit Pops

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You only need ripe, fleshy fruits and water. Peel and chop them. Blend them with a little water until smooth. Pour into popsicle moulds or small cups. Freeze for at least 5 hours. Once set, enjoy a fresh pop. Needless to say, kids love it. Choose seasonal fruits for the best results.

5. Dark Chocolate And Strawberries

Choose unsweetened dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa and fresh strawberries. Melt the chocolate using a double boiler or microwave. Dip strawberries halfway into the chocolate. Place them on a plate lined with paper. Let them sit in the fridge for 10 minutes. This dessert looks fancy but is very simple. You get antioxidants from both ingredients. It also helps control cravings.

6. Baked Apple With Cinnamon

This one is great for winter evenings. Slice an apple into wedges or halves. Sprinkle cinnamon over it. Bake at 180 degrees C for about 15-20 minutes. The apple becomes soft and naturally sweet. Cinnamon adds warmth and flavour. Both offer several health benefits. No sugar needed at all.

7. Banana Ice Cream

This one is a great guilt-free dessert. Peel and slice ripe bananas. Freeze them for 4-5 hours. Blend frozen banana slices until creamy. It turns smooth like ice cream. No milk or sugar needed. You can eat it immediately or freeze it again for firmness.

8. Sugar-Free Coconut Ladoo

You need desiccated coconut and coconut cream. Mix both in a bowl until sticky. Shape into small balls using your hands. Chill them in the fridge for 20 minutes. These taste rich and satisfying. Coconut has healthy fats that keep you full. Keep portion size small. Store in an airtight box.

9. Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge

Take peanut butter and unsweetened dark chocolate. Melt the chocolate. Mix it with peanut butter until smooth. Pour into a small tray. Chill in the fridge until firm. Cut into small squares. This tastes rich, so a little goes a long way. It is sure to become a favourite.

10. Chocolate Banana Coins

Slice bananas into thick coins. Melt dark chocolate. Dip banana pieces into chocolate. Let them sit in the fridge. Bananas stay soft inside. Chocolate hardens outside. It's very satisfying. Eat 2-3 pieces only. Store in the freezer.





Quick to make, easy on the body, and big on taste, these two-ingredient desserts prove that satisfying your sweet tooth in a wholesome way does not have to be complicated at all.