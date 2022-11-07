Pizza enjoys a huge fan following around the world. Crispy crust topped with warm cheese and a wide variety of colourful veggies or meat chunks - this Italian treat never fails to disappoint our taste buds! Besides being a comfort food, it is also extremely versatile; which is why we find it hard to resist indulging in it. And it seems to be the same for actress Parineeti Chopra. Recently, she was seen relishing this Italian delicacy and needless to say, it has left us hungry!





Parineeti Chopra recently went out feasting with her friend Namrata aka Simi Khanna who shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram Stories. The actress reshared a picture in which she could be seen enjoying a plate full of scrumptious pizza. The pizza is topped with delicious veggies and is oozing with cheese. "It's a feast," Namrata wrote. "Not enough pizza in my opinion,'' Parineeti stated. Take a look:

If you have been following Parineeti Chopra on the photo-sharing app, then you'd know that she is a big-time foodie and doesn't shy away from sharing her food indulgences on Instagram every now and then. Recently, she gave us a glimpse of a famous Japanese food that she enjoyed while on vacation in Maldives, and it was none other than some delicious sushi. "The BEST Sushi in the world," read the caption in the story. Click here to read more about the story.













What do you think of Parineeti Chopra's weekend indulgence? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!