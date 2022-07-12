Parineeti Chopra loves food and there's no two ways about it. Her social media is flooded with pictures of exotic vacations and yummy foods. What she loves maintaining amidst all her indulgences is keeping up a balance - although, we won't deny she has her sinful indulgences too, at times! But, if you follow her food images closely, you will see her diet is mostly clean, healthy and oh-so-delicious. Be it her colourful fruit bowls or delicious smoothies - we love each of her meal stories on Instagram. Another such instance is her recent story on Instagram.





Parineeti Chopra, who was recently on set for a photo-shoot, had a delicious 'shoot ka khana' - and trust us, it left us slurping too. It was the classic South Indian podi idli. Soft, fluffy idlis with podi masala on the top, with the sides of coconut chutney and peanut chutney - the dish defines indulgence. "Muthuswami on the set day," she wrote alongside. Take a look:





Looks delicious, isn't it? This is why we thought of even sharing the recipe with you. So, what are you waiting for? Go through the podi idli recipe and prepare it at home; and enjoy a delicious meal, Parineeti Chopra-style.

How To Make South Indian-Style Podi Idli:

To make this dish, all you need to do is, get ghee, podi masala, mustard seeds and chopped coriander leaves to garnish. And of course, get some freshly made idlis too. We have used button idlis in his particular recipe.





First, heat ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds, and wait till the spice splutters. Add the idlis in the pan, toss and add podi masala and coat the idlis well and serve hot with chutneys of your choice.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





According to the name of the dish, podi masala plays a major role in this recipe. You can either get a podi masala packet from the nearby South Indian store or make it fresh at home. If you want to go for the second option, here we have a recipe for you. Click here for podi masala recipe.





Try this dish and let us know how you liked it.