Even in the biting cold, we love winter when our kitchens come alive with the comforting aromas of hearty dishes. Among them, Sarson Ka Saag has been a timeless favourite for as long as we can remember. Originating from North India, Saag is a dish traditionally made with leafy greens like sarson, bathua, palak, and more. While our love for Saag is eternal, we thought of experiencing the delight in a new way - with a delicious blend of winter greens and the creamy richness of paneer. This green dish takes on a delightful spin with the addition of paneer. This winter wonder not only warms the soul but also brings together the wholesome goodness of seasonal greens and the irresistible allure of paneer. Wouldn't you want to try it?

What is Saag Paneer made of?

Saag Paneer is a savoury delight crafted from a combination of leafy greens (such as spinach or mustard greens), paneer (Indian cottage cheese), and an aromatic blend of spices. This winter dish is a celebration of earthy greens and the creamy texture of paneer, making it a perfect comfort food during the chilly months.

What Is the Difference between Palak Paneer and Saag Paneer?

Often confused with Palak Paneer, Saag Paneer takes the concept of leafy green goodness a step further. While Palak Paneer specifically features spinach, Saag Paneer embraces a medley of seasonal greens, offering a more diverse flavour profile. The greens in Saag Paneer are typically finely chopped or pureed, creating a heartier texture compared to the smoother consistency of Palak Paneer. This distinction highlights Saag Paneer as a versatile dish that lets us enjoy a variety of greens with paneer in one dish. Sound delicious! Now let's see how to make it.

How To Make Saag Paneer | Saag Paneer Recipe:

Creating Saag Paneer is a delightful journey that brings together fresh greens, aromatic spices, and the creaminess of paneer. Here's an overview of this recipe:





Prepare the Greens: Gather and wash the greens. Make a paste along with green chillies.





Saute Onions: Heat oil in a pan and add common spices like ginger, chillies, and more. Then add onions and cook until golden.





Combine Greens and Paneer: Add the vegetables and paneer to the pan. Cook for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.





Spice it Up: Introduce turmeric, cumin, and red chilli powder.





Tomato Addition: Add chopped tomatoes and cook for some more time.





Finish with Butter and Ghee: Add a dollop of butter and ghee to finish.





Click here for the detailed recipe for Saag Paneer.





In just a few simple steps, you'll have a steaming bowl of Saag Paneer, ready to be enjoyed with warm naan or fragrant rice, making your winter evenings cosy and flavorful.