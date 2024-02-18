As the winter is receding and giving way to warmer days, it's time to bid adieu to hot and heavy sarson ka saag. But you can still enjoy the taste and benefits of sarson in a refreshing and delicious way. How? A digital creator recently sparked culinary intrigue by suggesting an unconventional twist: mustard leaves in a salad! Yes, you can still savour the taste and benefits of mustard in this unique sarson ka salad. It is light, nutritious and seemingly tasty. Looking at the finished dish made us drool over it and we can't wait to try this salad recipe soon.

What Are Mustard Leaves Good For? Health Benefits of Sarson:

Mustard leaves, a staple in Indian cuisine, offer a plethora of health benefits. They are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with minerals like calcium and iron. Additionally, mustard greens are rich in antioxidants and fibre, promoting digestion and overall well-being. And this is the reason we still want to enjoy the benefits of mustard leaves, and this salad seems to be the perfect recipe shared by Mehak Sharma on her Instagram page 'shadesofmoon'.

How To Make Mustard Greens Salad I Sarson Salad Recipe:

Start by sauteing garlic and whole red chillies in a pan. Then, add washed mustard leaves and spinach, letting them wilt gently. Once cooked, transfer to a bowl and top with a medley of fruits like grapes, oranges, and dates. Drizzle with sesame oil, lemon juice, tahini sauce, and a sprinkle of cheese for added flavour.

Other Creative Uses for Mustard Leaves:

Beyond salads, mustard leaves can elevate a variety of dishes. Try incorporating them into stir-fries, soups, or even sandwiches for a nutritious boost. Alternatively, blend mustard leaves into smoothies or juices for a refreshing twist. Experiment with different flavour combinations to discover your favourite way to enjoy these vibrant greens. Remember to add some sweet ingredients to cut the bitterness of sarson.





Mustard leaves offer a versatile and nutritious addition to your culinary repertoire. Whether enjoyed in a vibrant salad or sarson ka saag infused into various dishes, they provide a delightful burst of flavour and a host of health benefits. So, as you say goodbye to winter indulgences, embrace the freshness of mustard greens and savour the crunch of this delightful salad!