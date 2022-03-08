There has been a lot of hype around the word 'superfood' of late. Nuts, exotic vegetables and other kitchen ingredients that we did not pay heed to, have recently become a major part of our diet today. And while we are changing our lifestyle and adapting to these new changes with every passing day, the real question is that is it all worth it? Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's answer to the question is a big 'Yes' and she even explains how. The 'superfood' that she talks about is no fancy name, or inaccessible item. It is but something as desi as our everyday meals and comes with a proven host of benefits, especially for women. It is none other than the vrat favourite, sabudana. Rujuta herself terms sabudana as the "quintessential upavas delicacy" and here is what she has to say for these ultra-beneficial tapioca pearls.





On the occasion of women's day that is celebrated on the 8th of March every year, Rujuta and her team have taken forward the initiative to talk about superfoods that are especially beneficial for women. In her post, she explains how sabudana can help improve health and hormones. From listing out points on how sabudana can help in a variety of ways to what is the advised dose for women, here are some of the important points to note:

1. Builds Appetite:

Sabudana khichdi can help to excite taste buds, stroke appetite and accelerate recovery when recovering from flu, fever etc.





Dose - 1 wati/ katori/ small bowl once the meds/ antibiotic course ends.





2. For Endometriosis:

Sabudana can help prevent excessive bleeding in menopause and endometriosis.





Dose - 1 wati, once a week. Or have it on 4th/ 5th day of period if bleeding is still excessive.





3. Improves Fertility:

Sabudana khichdi can help to improve fertility levels when trying to get pregnant. We especially recommend it to clients who plan to freeze their eggs.





Dose - 1 wati, twice a week at your preferred time once the injections start.





4. For Menopause:

Sabudana can be used in the menopausal phase if you begin to get headaches/extreme fatigue just before periods.





Dose - 1 wati on the day the head begins to get heavy/ throbs or there's excessive bloating.





5. For Spotting:

You can have sabudana to help with spotting around ovulation.





Dose - 1 wati around ovulation





6. For PMS:

You may use sabudana for PMS week or periods when there is loss of appetite.





Dose - 1 wati around lunchtime with dahi or curd





Ladies, are you taking notes? Include the humble sabudana in your diet according to you need and witness the change.