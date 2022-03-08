Foods with a high nutritional density are known as superfoods. This implies they deliver a lot of nutrients for a small quantity. Calories and minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants are abundant in them. The majority of us are unaware that many superfoods have been around for generations, and our grandparents and forefathers have long used them for their health advantages. They have just recently been rediscovered and are now making news. People have a prevalent belief that superfoods will create a dent in their pocket or that they will taste bad, making them not want to eat them again, regardless of their advantages. Although, there are a lot of exotic superfoods that can be costly, there are presently a variety of choices available in India from competing companies such as quinoa puffs, ragi chips, and other products that are not only inexpensive but also delicious.





In the health business, superfoods have gotten a lot of attention. It's gone viral on the internet, and everyone is suggesting superfoods as a way to live a better and fitter life. But what is it about superfoods that makes them so special? Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that support a healthy diet by providing vitamins and minerals. Let us look at some of the great benefits that these superfoods bring in women's health. A woman is the only one who can work all day and night and not feel weary! The health of her family and friends is a top concern for women. The dietary requirements of a woman differ significantly from those of a male, and this changes with age. Women sometimes neglect to take care of themselves as they go through menstruation, pregnancy, nursing, and menopause while juggling the twin responsibilities of a profession and a family in their round-the-clock schedule.

In today's world, it's critical for a woman to eat nutritional meals in order to be strong, smart, and balanced. There are specific superfoods that a woman should include in her diet to guarantee that she gets an extra burst of energy and nutrients, such as quinoa, grains, leafy vegetables, and so on.





A balanced diet is important for good health.

Here is a list of 7 superfoods that can help you get healthier:

1. Whole grains

Carbs are an essential component of the human body, and it is critical to consume only beneficial carbohydrates, which are abundant in whole grains. Whole grains such as quinoa, millet, oats, and brown rice are low in fat and high in fibre, resulting in a healthy gut. They also help to avoid a variety of lifestyle disorders.

2. Dark Chocolates

Dark chocolate is high in polyphenols, an antioxidant that increases blood flow in the nervous system, resulting in better memory. It may aid in the prevention of heart disease and cancer.

3. Berries

Berries are a superfood for women since they are high in strong antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C. These berries, whether blueberries/wild blueberries, blackberries, or strawberries, have anti-cancer qualities. These berries will keep your skin wrinkle-free and younger-looking. Cranberries are also an effective treatment for urinary tract infections (UTIs), which affect the majority of women.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is a healthy addition to your diet because of its various advantages. It includes vitamins B and E, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, it is gluten-free and nutrient-dense. Quinoa's high dietary fiber content makes it an excellent food for weight reduction and other digestive problems including constipation. Fiber also protects the heart and helps to avoid illnesses such as cancer. The antioxidants in this cuisine perform wonders for your skin and hair.

5. Amla

Amla is a miraculous fruit, especially for women, because it is high in vitamins and minerals. It can help compensate for iron shortage caused by excessive bleeding during periods. It protects against shortages in iron, calcium, and vitamin C. It lowers the risk of uterine fibroid and slows the growth of tumors.

6. Walnuts

The only nut that has all of the required nutrients is the walnut. Walnut can make a difference in women's life by lowering cholesterol levels and improving sleep quality while also protecting them from dangerous ailments like cancer.

7. Beans and Legumes

Several beans and legumes, such as edamame and red beans, are high in calcium and protein. These two minerals are critical for a woman's overall health. You might also be shocked to learn that beans contain resistant starch, which helps you regulate blood sugar while burning fat quicker. A well-balanced diet rich in all of the essential elements, as well as superfoods, is just what the women in our lives require to tackle whatever challenge they face. As moms, spouses, sisters, and daughters,, this is the most important path to wonderful health and a lovely life ahead.





Add these foods to your diet for healthy living. Happy International Women's Day 2022!





