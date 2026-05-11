When people talk about Indian food, the conversations usually revolve around rich Punjabi curries, spicy South Indian staples, or Bengal's famous sweets and seafood. But recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka reminded everyone that Odia cuisine, one of India's most underrated culinary treasures, deserves far more attention.

Harsh Goenka Shines A Spotlight On Odia Cuisine

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka shared his admiration for Odisha's food, calling for it to receive the recognition it truly deserves. He wrote, "Indian cuisine conversations often revolve around Punjabi, South Indian or Bengali food. Odiya cuisine deserves a much bigger place on that table. What struck me most was its restraint. No overload of cream, butter or chillies. Just balance, mustard, fermentation, texture and freshness."

That one observation beautifully captured what makes Odia food so special. It is not about loud spices or heavy gravies. It is about subtle flavours, nourishment, balance, and ingredients that speak for themselves. Goenka also revealed he tried Dahi Bara Aloo Dum, Drumstick-Brinjal Besara, Chhena Tarkari, Chakuli Pitha, and Aloo Patra Besara, all lovingly made at home, and food lovers recognised them as some of Odisha's most comforting classics.





Also Read: 15,000 kg Adulterated Honey Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized In Uttar Pradesh





Together, these dishes tell the real story of Odia cooking. The cuisine is all about transforming simple ingredients through thoughtful techniques such as fermentation, steaming, and mustard-based slow-cooking. Unlike many Indian regional cuisines known for richness or heat, Odisha's food is deeply rooted in seasonal ingredients, temple traditions, and nutrition.

The Internet Could Not Agree More

Goenka's post struck a chord instantly, especially with people who have felt Odia cuisine does not get enough credit. One user wrote, "True, the simple and healthy cuisine of Odisha is much better than creamy, spicy, oily dishes. Be it Dalma, besar patra poda, varieties of pitha or pakhal with all its side dishes."





A huge part of Odia cuisine's identity comes from the culture surrounding Jagannath Temple and Lord Jagannath's sacred kitchen, one of the largest temple kitchens in the world. For many, the mention of temple food brought back memories.





One user proudly shared, "Odia dishes are absolutely amazing, tasty, healthy and nutritious. Try Dalma, Ghanta, Besar, popularly served in the Jagannath temple, and many more." Another wrote, "Been to Odisha so many times. If you eat Abhada at the Puri Jagannath temple, you will forget every other food. Eating prasad there is divine."





Also Read: How Odisha's Traditional Dishes Are Getting A Delicious Continental Twist





Some also pointed out that the real reason Odia cuisine has remained under-recognised is that it was never aggressively marketed. Another user suggested Indian menus should move beyond just "North Indian" and "South Indian" labels and include an "East Indian" category to celebrate dishes from Odisha and neighbouring eastern states.





If you haven't indulged in the tastefully simple flavours of Odia cuisine before, start with these absolute gems.