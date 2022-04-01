Indian cuisine is a melting point of various regional food cultures. From the east to the west, we are blessed with gastronomic gems which are made just for our liking! Number of crunchy and fried fritters, hearty curries, aromatic and fluffy rice dishes and delectable creamy desserts to end the meal, the variety speaks for itself, right? While the cities and towns boast of the expanding landscape of food, villages and remote areas still pride themselves on the rustic and raw flavours that have not been explored by many. Amongst the umpteen regional cuisines that are a must-try, we will be shining some light on the authentic food from Odisha today. Utkal Divas or Utakala Dibasha is celebrated on April 1 every year to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state. And what better way to delve deeper into the culture of the state than by trying out its authentic recipes, right? Here is a list of delectable dishes from Odisha that you must try today!

Odisha Day/Utkal Divas is celebrated every year on the 1st of April

5 Delectable Dishes From Odisha To Make On Utkal Divas:

1. Pakhala Bhaat (Our Recommendation):

Probably one of the most celebrated comfort foods from the state of Odisha, Pakhala Bhaat is an easy and quick relaxing meal option that you can try on any given day. Pakhala bhaat, which is made by fermenting rice, is great for digestion and is known to bring freshness during the summer months. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dahi Baingan:

Another Odia dish that is a treat for your taste buds in the scorching heat, dahi baingan is a sour side dish served alongside a traditional Odia thali. It is also referred to as 'khatta'. Here, baingan is fried with some basic spices and dunked in a raita-like dahi mix. It looks much like North Indian tadka dahi. Click here for the recipe.

3. Dalma:

Another easy and quick recipe, Dalma is one of those comfort foods that pack both nutrition and flavour in it. Made with nutritious split chickpeas cooked along with raw papaya, potatoes and masalas, this can be your saviour on those busy weeknights when all you want is a bowlful of the rice-dal combo and to snuggle in bed. Click here for the recipe.

Odia dishes are simple yet packed with flavour.

4. Badi Chura:

To pair with the classic comfort foods of Odisha, here is an interesting side dish that will be a hit on any given day, it's called Badi Chura. Fried wadi is crushed and mixed with onion; chilli et al, makes for a crunchy and flavourful side dish that can be paired with dal chawal or pakhala bhaat. You can also have it as a stand-alone side dish with steamed rice and ghee. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chenna Poda:

For a sweet end to your authentic Odia meal, here is a dessert that has garnered worldwide popularity. Chenna Poda means burnt cheesecakes in literal translation and is made with curdled milk and loads of dry fruits and sugar. The time-consuming process of making this dessert feels worthwhile when you take a bite of the delicious chenna poda. Click here for the recipe.

Odisha Day 2022: Odisha boast an equal variety of veg and non-veg delicacies.

There you go, try these classic Odia dishes for a hearty meal and enjoy! Let us know which recipe you will try on Utkal Divas 2022 in the comments below.