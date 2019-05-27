On A Diet? This Delish Idli Chaat Is One Easy Snack You Can Tuck Into When Cravings Hit

Highlights Idli is a popular South Indian snack

Think snacking and you are sure to think of all things greasy and heavy! Samosas, kachoris and jalebis have ruled our idea of 'snacks' for the longest time, which has led us to believe that our desi snacks can only be calorie-laden and fat-inducing. Well, we are here to bust the myth. Not only can Indian snacks be tasty, but they can be diet-friendly too! Take for instance, idli. Puffy and ever-so-delightful idli is a popular South Indian snack that is made with a fermented rice batter. Fermentation increases the bio-availability of nutrients. In other words, our body is able to assimilate nutrients better. Since it is steamed and not deep-fried, idli helps save many calories. It is normally teamed with sambhar and chutney, but it is actually quite versatile.





Famous chef and vlogger, Manjula Jain, gives a tasty twist to the traditional South Indian snack with this recipe of idli chaat. You can use fresh or leftover idlis to make this chaat. Manjula also uses half a cup boiled potatoes, salt, finely chopped green chillies, whipped curd, coriander chutney, a dash of tamarind chutney, and a cup of sev to enhance the flavours of this chaat. For making the sumptuous snack, you need to shallow-fry the idlis. You can tone down the quantity of oil or even air-fry the idlis to save yourself the calories. You can enjoy it with your evening chai or pack them for a picnic spread.

